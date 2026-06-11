Star Wars Reverses Course on Anakin Skywalker Return Decision

Anakin Skywalker is back in Star Wars, and it's much sooner than previously anticipated. The young Skywalker who goes on to become the infamous Darth Vader was portrayed by Hayden Christensen in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, and the character has endured the test of time. Anakin has appeared a number of times since Christensen cemented his appearance in the prequels, but the character's next project came as a surprise.

The newest gameplay trailer for Bit Reactor's upcoming strategy game, Star Wars: Zero Company, ended with the unexpected appearance of Anakin Skywalker, confirming he'll have a role in the game. At the tail end of the trailer, a character can be heard saying "General Skywalker," before Skywalker himself, featuring Christensen's likeness from Revenge of the Sith, appears bearing his blue lightsaber.

Lucasfilm Games

Star Wars: Zero Company is a single-player narrative tactics game set during the Clone Wars era. The timeline makes sense for Anakin to be involved, but Zero Company being his next appearance reverses a big decision from Lucasfilm.

Before Anakin's reveal in Star Wars: Zero Company, his next expected appearance was in Ahsoka Season 2. Christensen had reprised his role as Ahsoka Tano's Jedi Master in Season 1 of the show, overseeing her journey from the World Between Worlds. His appearance to Ahsoka in the series is also similar to his General Skywalker look in Revenge of the Sith, likely because this was how Ahsoka last remembered him before he turned to the Dark Side.

Disney+

The actor has since been confirmed to return in Season 2 of the Disney+ series, although it's always been a matter of when, since Lucasfilm has avoided giving a firm release date. Initially expected to debut in 2026, it was recently confirmed that Ahsoka Season 2 has been pushed back to 2027, meaning Anakin's next appearance wasn't expected until next year.

That changed in June, with the release of Star Wars: Zero Company's newest trailer, which confirmed the game's release would be on August 27, 2026, meaning fans will see Anakin Skywalker this year after all. Zero Company is beating Ahsoka Season 2 to the punch with their use of Skywalker, but it's good news for fans who wanted to see more of the iconic hero.

Lucasfilm Games/Disney+

Star Wars: Zero Company allows players to completely customize their characters and team as they partake in a series of strategic missions as the "Zero Company". The game will be released on August 27 on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

How Important is Anakin Skywalker's Next Role?

Anakin Skywalker's 2026 appearance is an exciting one, although it remains to be seen how involved he is in the narrative of Star Wars: Zero Company. Bit Reactor has yet to confirm who will voice Anakin in the game, whether it will be Christensen reprising his role or a different actor.

Some details can be gleaned from StarWars.com, which shares that "Jedi General Anakin Skywalker is also on a crucial mission, and his path briefly crosses with the Zero Company crew." The use of the word brief suggests that Anakin's involvement may not be too lengthy in the game, but when players meet him, it will be an exciting moment nonetheless.

The outlet also confirmed that players will "encounter a familiar face or two from this era in Star Wars storytelling," suggesting that Anakin isn't the only pivotal character fans may meet on their journey. Other character possibilities from the Clone Wars era who might make sense are Obi-Wan Kenobi, Master Yoda, Jango Fett, or General Grievous.

After Zero Company's release in August, fans will still have to wait a few months until Ahsoka Season 2 debuts, as Disney+ still hasn't confirmed a specific release date for the Star Wars show.