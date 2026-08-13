Disney+ Alters 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Season 2 Release Window Following Streaming Delay Speculation

The latest release update for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+ may not be the most encouraging news. The animated Spider-Man series took the world by storm in early 2025 and will continue through at least Season 3. However, over a year and a half has passed since Hudson Thames' Peter Parker last swung onto the small screen, and that wait does not seem set to end anytime soon.

Disney+ shared a "Season 2 Coming Soon" timeframe for the upcoming release of Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This was updated from its previous listing, which only listed a "Coming 2026" timeframe. The show was confirmed to continue into Season 2 in July 2022, and its Fall 2026 release timeframe was announced at New York Comic-Con 2025.

Marvel has a jam-packed release schedule for the rest of the year, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31) and Avengers: Doomsday (December 18) coming to theaters. On the Disney+ side, Marvel is in the middle of weekly episode releases for X-Men '97 Season 2, which began on July 1. This season's final episode is expected to air on August 12, completing a seven-week run.

The MCU will then go into a two-month release gap until the franchise returns to Disney+ with VisionQuest, the first episode of which will arrive on October 14. It is still unknown whether multiple episodes will be released that week or after, which means its eighth and final episode could begin airing as late as December 2.



Additionally, VisionQuest will share some of its release schedule with Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, one of the most successful shows in Disney+ history. Episodes drop on Fridays starting November 20, meaning VisionQuest and Percy Jackson could have episodes released in the same week for up to 3 weeks, until early December. While this could still leave room for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to return in December, it would share some of its release schedule with Percy Jackson.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man centers on Hudson Thames' take on the titular hero in an animated setting, spinning off in an alternate universe from the events of Captain America: Civil War. The series shows Peter Parker as a high school kid early in his career as a web-slinger, teaming up with Norman Osborn and facing some of his most notable antagonists across New York City.

When Will Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Debut on Disney+?

Marvel Animation

Looking at everything Disney has planned for the rest of the year, there is a chance Marvel decides to delay Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2's release until 2027. While this is not guaranteed, the back half of 2026 is already crowded, so something may have to give.

Marvel could repeat the Season 1 release strategy and make Season 2 one of the first Marvel releases of the year in January. This comes after Season 1 became the MCU's highest-rated project on Rotten Tomatoes and one of the franchise's most surprising hits ever. This would give the series space to succeed on its own ahead of Ahsoka Season 2, which is targeting an early 2027 release.

This would then give breathing room for both of these projects to complete most of their runs on Disney+ before Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, which is expected to be released in March 2027. If it does not hit this date, it may not have an opportunity to be released until much later next year.

This is due to the expectation that Season 3 of X-Men '97 may arrive sometime in mid-to-late 2027. Marvel is sure not to want both of its animated hits to overlap, meaning the January timeslot may be the most logical option for the time being.