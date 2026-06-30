Marvel Studios Officially Sets 7 Big Days For MCU Fans In July 2026

July 2026 will include more than a handful of major days for Marvel Studios fans to follow. Pushing towards the end of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga, 2026 has already delivered an impressive run of releases over the last six months. However, the stage may be set for one of the biggest few weeks of the year, thanks to a trio of releases and events that will put the MCU back in the spotlight.

While Marvel Studios does not have a movie being released in July 2026, this month has seven big days fans are already circling on their calendars. The month will include new releases for Marvel Studios in theaters and on Disney+, and the comic book movie juggernaut will also deliver what should be one of its biggest news presentations of the year, which could set the stage for the franchise's extended future.

July 1 - Release of X-Men '97 Season 2 Episodes 1-3

Marvel Animation

Following an extensive two-year delay, Marvel Animation will return to action on Disney+ with the second season of X-Men '97. This will kick off with a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, July 1, giving viewers the chance to dive into approximately 90 minutes of action centered on the classic team of mutants that was first depicted in X-Men: The Animated Series.

The new season will pick up with the X-Men separated across three different timelines (the '90s, 3960 A.D., and Ancient Egypt in 3000 B.C.), with the first episode officially titled "Days of Future Past" (according to a production brief). This will show Forge and Bishop launching their plan to rescue the X-Men from the other timelines, while Episode 2 ("A Force to be Reckoned With") and Episode 3 ("Rise of Apocalypse: Part I") will dive further into the X-Men's absence and the ascension of the powerful supervillain Apocalypse.

July 8 - Release of X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 4

Marvel Animation

One week later, on July 7, Marvel Studios will deliver the fourth episode of X-Men '97 Season 2, which is titled "Rise of Apocalypse: Part II."

The episode description teases an alliance between the X-Men and En Sabah Nur that begins to crack, as En Sabah Nur's rise to power continues. This episode will also include an appearance by Rama-Tut (a variant of the ultra-powerful Kang the Conqueror), which could only spell more trouble for the X-Men as they try to get home.

July 15 - Release of X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 5

Marvel Animation

On July 15, Marvel will move into the back half of X-Men '97's second season with the release of Episode 5.

This episode is titled "Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs," centered on a story surrounding Wolverine and Morph. This duo and "a motley crew of old rivals" will be pitted against a new experiment from the Weapon X program, likely taking Wolverine back to his own experience with this group.

July 22 - Release of X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 6

Marvel Animation

On July 22, Marvel will push further into its X-Men '97 release schedule when Episode 6 premieres on Disney+.

Titled "Danger.Exe," this episode will introduce Neve Campbell's Polaris into the mix, giving viewers their first look at Magneto's daughter. Here, she will return to the mansion as "a new threat emerges on campus," which could set up an emotional reunion with her father.

San Diego Comic-Con

While no new releases are set for July 25, this is widely expected to be the date on which Marvel delivers its massive Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con (which runs from July 23 to July 26).

Details for this presentation are unconfirmed, but this presentation should build immense hype for everything Marvel Studios has coming in the immediate future. Most notably, this could include new information on Avengers: Doomsday (which will debut in December), although it is not expected to touch on Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Additionally, Marvel may take a moment to look past Doomsday and give fans a new tease for projects like Avengers: Secret Wars (which is now in pre-production). Some are hoping for news on either more projects coming in Phase 6 or new information about Phase 7, which will continue the MCU's story after the Multiverse Saga ends with projects like the X-Men movie and Black Panther 3.

July 29 - Release of X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 7

Marvel Animation

After an epic weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios will return to Disney+ with a new episode of X-Men '97 Season 2.

Titled "Strange Land, Savage Heart," Episode 7 will bring the X-Men back to the Savage land for the first time in years, after last seeing this area in X-Men: The Animated Series. The logline also teases "a familiar face" showing up, opening the door for any number of major characters.

July 31 - Release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures

Finally, Marvel will close out July with what should be one of the biggest movies of the summer, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This will be the MCU's fourth solo Spider-Man movie and the second movie released in the Phase 6 slate.

Sony has released two trailers for this movie, setting up Tom Holland's Peter Parker for an epic street-level adventure that will pit him against powerful villains like Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula, and the Hand. While specific plot details are still being kept under wraps, this will also come with a wild physical evolution for Peter as he continues trying to revive his relationship with MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon).