Scarlet Witch’s Sister Actress Finally Gets Confirmed

Marvel Studios just cast its first actress to play Scarlet Witch's sister, Polaris, in an upcoming Disney+ series. While Wanda and Pietro Maximoff (Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver) were born to ordinary Sokovians in the MCU, their heritage is far more complex in Marvel Comics. The sibling duo was introduced as mutants and the children of the iconic X-Men foe Magneto, though that fact has been retconned over the years. Still, Magneto does have another daughter, now portrayed as Scarlet Witch's non-biological sister, Polaris, aka Lorna Dane, a mutant with her father's magnetism powers, allowing her to manipulate metal.

Voice actress Carolina Ravassa (who is best known for voicing Sombra in Overwatch) confirmed with a collab post on Instagram that she has landed the role of Magneto's daughter and Scarlet Witch's sister, Polaris, in X-Men '97 Season 2. The news comes as a slight surprise, given that X-Men '97's original showrunner, Beau DeMayo, who exited during Season 2's development, previously stated that he had cast Scream star Neve Campbell as Polaris.

Marvel Animation

Responding to rumors that Campbell had been cast as Magneto's daughter in the MCU, DeMayo said that he actually cast her in X-Men '97 and that "she does amazing work bringing something new" to the character after her last appearance in X-Men: The Animated Series Season 3's "Cold Comfort."

Campbell denied her rumored casting in an interview with The Movie Dweeb, declaring, "I have not" when asked if she had boarded X-Men '97, but made it clear she was aware of the reports: "That is a rumor, though, isn't it?"

Marvel Animation

Clearly, the actress best known for playing Scream's Sidney Prescott was telling the truth, as Carolina Ravassa will officially play Polaris. Moving into Season 2, Polaris will form one-sixth of X-Factor, a government-sponsored mutant team that is bound to aid in protecting Earth now that the X-Men are scattered across time.

X-Men '97's Polaris casting marks a recast from the original X-Men: The Animated Series, in which she was voiced by Terri Hawkes, who has largely transitioned away from voice acting in recent years. The metal-manipulating mutant made her live-action debut as a main character in Fox's The Gifted TV series, where she was brought to life by Oppenheimer actress Emma Dumont.

As far as X-Men '97 is concerned, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are seemingly still Magneto's biological children, making Polaris their true sibling, although they haven't been seen properly in the Disney+ series just yet.

Scarlet Witch's portrait was on Forge's board in the Season 1 finale, declaring her to be "off-world." It's unclear whether she will return to Earth to join the looming face-off with Apocalypse or remain absent from the Disney+ saga.

Will Polaris & Scarlet Witch Join Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios didn't acquire the rights to Fox and the X-Men until long after introducing Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, so she isn't a mutant or the daughter of Magneto in the MCU. Therefore, it sadly seems unlikely that Scarlet Witch and Polaris' sisterly relationship will ever play out in the main MCU canon.

But there may be a chance elsewhere in the Multiverse, as, if one recent rumor is to be believed, Polaris might appear in Avengers: Doomsday this December. Polaris is rumored to be part of a "royal family" situation on Genosha, alongside her father, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and her siblings, Wanda and Pietro.

It remains unconfirmed whether Elizabeth Olsen is returning for Doomsday after her "death" in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many have speculated that Wanda will appear as one of Doctor Doom's followers, but if not, it would be a treat for fans to see her alongside her mutant family just once in live-action.

It's tough to tell what Polaris' arc will involve in X-Men '97 Season 2, but her government-sponsored X-Factor team could be picking up the slack for the X-Men after they were scattered across time. Interestingly, X-Men '97's recent promo art of its five teams also places Polaris in the new X-Corp team with Jean Grey, Cyclops, Rogue, Beast, Nightcrawler, and Bishop, indicating that whatever transpires during the war with Apocalypse will push her in a brand new direction.