X-Men ’97 Season 2 Just Revealed Its 5 Mutant Teams (X-Factor, X-Corp & More)

X-Men '97 Season 2 will officially spotlight five major mutant teams. X-Men '97 ended on a cliffhanger as Magneto's home base, Asteroid M, was destroyed and scattered the mutants across time. There's no denying that separation will cause problems when Season 2 arrives on Disney+ this summer, as Apocalypse's arrival is looming and the X-Men will need all the help that they can get.

Nexus Point News unveiled brand-new promo art for X-Men '97 Season 2 ahead of its Disney+ premiere, confirming five mutant teams and their powerful rosters. While some of the X-Men's new, divided line-ups were confirmed through 2024's cliffhanger ending, others are only just becoming clear on the road to release, including the newly-added X-Factor, X-Force, and X-Corp.

X-Men '97 Season 2's Five Confirmed Mutant Teams

X-Force

Marvel Animation

In the absence of most of the X-Men, Cable is forming a new team to protect the modern world: X-Force. The all-new mutant ensemble is comprised of X-Men: The Animated Series veteran Jubilee, Season 1 newcomer Sunspot, the former Horseman of Apocalypse, Archangel, and Psylocke, coming off her finale cameo.

Sadly, while many know X-Force and Cable best through Deadpool 2, the Merc With a Mouth isn't expected to appear in X-Men '97's latest chapter. For unclear reasons, Deadpool was seemingly off-limits to the X-Men '97 team, although one has to wonder if that may change in future seasons.

X-Factor

Marvel Animation

The government-funded mutant team X-Factor seems to be stepping up to a larger role after its cameo last season. It remains unclear how X-Factor will play into X-Men '97's sophomore narrative, but the U.S. could dial up its workload to pick up the slack of the missing X-Men before its heroes join the fight with Apocalypse.

X-Factor is fronted by Cyclops' energy-blasting brother Havok, alongside Magneto's daughter, Polaris. The obscure mutant team also includes the wolf-like Wolfsbane, the duplicating Multiple Man, the aptly-named Strong Guy, and the X-Men's United Nations liason, Val Cooper.

X-Corp

Marvel Animation

Possibly the strangest new mutant team coming in X-Men '97 Season 2 is X-Corp, which hasn't featured in the Disney+ series or the original animated show. In Marvel Comics, the group was created by Charles Xavier to protect mutant rights worldwide and support the more civilian super-powered people.

The X-Corp line-up blends together heroes from the past and future teams, although Xavier himself was not included, and Magneto's X-Factor daughter, Polaris, joined the cause. The mutant rights organization is so far championed by Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Bishop, and Polaris.

Team Ancient Egypt

Marvel Animation

The battle against the First Mutant will rage across time and space, starting in Ancient Egypt in 3000 BC, where those heroes displaced into the past will encounter En Sabah Nur, better known as the younger Apocalypse.

X-Men '97's newest promo doubled down on the history-exploring line-up, which includes Charles Xavier, Magneto, Beast, Rogue, and Nightcrawler. Things may get a little awkward in the past, as X-Men '97 will officially continue the strange romance between two classic mutant characters.

The Ancient Egyptian roster is mostly unsurprising, given that X-Men '97's last cliffhanger revealed the five heroes that were displaced into history. That said, there is one surprise with Bishop, indicating that he will fix his time-traveling device and venture into the past to fish his friends and allies out of it.

Team Far Future

Marvel Animation

Meanwhile, Cyclops and Jean Grey found themselves in 3960 AD, where they met Clan Askani, a far-future group of freedom fighters who oppose Apocalypse, which just so happens to include a younger version of their son, Nathan, aka Cable.

X-Men '97's cliffhanger left Wolverine, Storm, and Morph's whereabouts unclear, but it seems they were scattered elsewhere in the futuristic Wasteland, where they will have to seek out their teammates in the hopes of finding a way home.

Despite ending Season 1 in the '90s and eyeing up members for a new heroic team, mutant inventor Forge is part of X-Men '97's Wasteland unit, just like Bishop is placed in the Ancient Egypt roster. That may indicate that Forge will be the one to travel into the future, searching for his allies and romantic flame, Storm.

Read more about X-Men '97 Season 2's confirmed cast of 31 heroes and villains.