X-Men '97 Season 2 Confirmed to Feature 4 Main Types of Superheroes

X-Men '97 Season 2 will showcase a diverse group of heroic mutants with different types of powers and abilities. The sophomore run of the continuation of the X-Men: Animated Series on Disney+ will split the core team of mutants across time following Asteroid M's destruction in the Season 1 finale. Outside of the familiar X-Men mainstays like Cyclops, Wolverine, and Storm, X-Men '97 Season 2 is set to expand its roster of mutants by adding new teams to the lineup, such as the X-Force and X-Factor.

The confirmed roster of mutants in X-Men '97 Season 2 fits into four core archetypes based on their primary combat styles and abilities. This perfect mix ensures fans will get to see massive, high-stakes action sequences that feel explosive and strategic, leading to unpredictable chaos as they try to defeat different versions of Apocalypse across time.

4 Power-Based Categories of Superheroes in X-Men '97 Season 2

Brawler

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The mutants under the Brawlers umbrella excel at getting up close and personal with their targets.

By relying on their raw physical power, they can dominate and outmaneuver their opponents, turning every skirmish into an all-out, no-holds-barred brawl. The frontline mutants included in this group include Wolverine, Beast, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Wolfsbane, and Psylocke.

Whether they are slashing enemies with adamantium claws, absorbing enemy powers, or simply punching through a wave of foes, these mutants can serve as any team's unbreakable tanks and scrappers, perfect for charging into Apocalypse and his horsemen when necessary.

Ranged Attacker

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X-Men '97 Season 2's roster of mutants also has a dedicated group capable of keeping enemies at arm's length under the "Ranged Attacker" division. These heroes can unleash devastating energy and psychic assaults from afar, allowing them to kill many enemies at once in the battlefield.

The most dangerous core trio in the lineup, Jean Grey, Storm, and Cyclops, elevate the grup due to their deep familiarity and seamless synergy. Cyclops can rain down his signature optic blasts at enemies while Storm can summon lightning storms and powerful winds to overwhelm opponents.

Jean Grey delivers the final blow with her telekinesis and telepathy, pushing for a destructive mental attack that can render the villain in a violent state of flux. Other heroes include Polaris, Jubilee, Sunspot, and Havok, and they all can unleash explosive attacks at any given opportunity.

Tech-Enhanced

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As part of the tech-enhanced group, these mutants blend raw physical power with their cutting-edge technology, cybernetics, and modern inventions to propel them with versatile firepower.

The most prominent mutants in this lineup include Bishop, Forge, and Cable, and they are all battle-hardened survivors shaped by complex timelines gone wrong.

Aside from having an arsenal of future-tech and powerful inventions, the fact that they can create and fix their technology on the fly makes them a formidable ally for any squad.

Miscellaneous

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It is a given that not every mutant fits a category, but it's understandable due to the massive wave of heroes and villains existing in the X-Men '97 universe.

Some of these characters include Morph, Multiple Man, Archangel, and Professor X, and they offer a variety of abilities that can add unpredictable falir and support to any team.

Morph's shapeshifting is useful in infiltration and reconnaissance missions while Multiple Man's ability to create copies of himself can expand the roster of characters in an instant in the battlefield. Archangel's flight and razor-sharp wings are useful in both quick and calculated attacks while Professor X's telepathy and leadership keep the whole operation coordinated from a distance.