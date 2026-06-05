Kevin Feige Confirms Ant-Man’s New Job In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Ant-Man's new role in Avengers: Doomsday, and his transition makes sense after playing a crucial role in Avengers: Endgame and in one of the Multiverse Saga's most important movies. Paul Rudd's Scott Lang has enjoyed one of the longest runs in the MCU, making his debut in 2015's Ant-Man and going on to become the unlikely catalyst for the Avengers' time heist in Endgame that reversed Thanos' Blip and saved half the universe. Ant-Man is also confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday as part of Sam Wilson's Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and his role is expected to be crucial similar to the part he played in the Infinity Saga's ending.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige described Ant-Man as an "elder statesman" in Avengers: Doomsday, noting that his new job involves "dealing with other newer characters."

Ant-Man's transition into a veteran hero serving as a mentor to other new heroes like Shang-Chi and Joaquin Morales' Falcon feels completely natural. It is a fitting evolution for a character who started as a relatable ex-con to a full-fledged hero willing to sacrifice himself to protect the ones he loved.

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The "elder statesman" role, as Kevin Feige pointed out, perfectly suits where Scott is in his current state in the MCU, especially after coming face to face with Kang the Conqueror in his last big-screen outing.

After being trapped in the Quantum Realm, saving the universe with the Time Heist, and raising his daughter Cassie and helping her to become a superhero herself, Scott brings wisdom and hard-earned perspective to a new Avengers team, which is a crucial element as they face a world-ending threat in the form of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Scott essentially becomes the voice of experience, adding emotional weight and humor to what promises to be a high-stakes battle for the fate of the Multiverse.

Paul Rudd joins a stacked cast of A-list stars in Avengers: Doomsday which includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, and many more.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18.

Why Ant-Man Shouldn't Be Overlooked In Avengers: Doomsday

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While Ant-Man is easy to underestimate, overlooking him in Avengers: Doomsday would be a big mistake, considering that he has a more direct experience with the Quantum Realm, came face to face with Kang the Conqueror, and witnessed the dangers of timeline branching.

Scott Lang's unique knowledge makes him the guy who can spot the risk and even potentially lead an important mission into the Quantum Realm to find an unexpected way to defeat Doctor Doom or escape incursions.

Given that Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) is confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, the personal stakes for Scott becomes high. Scott won't be just fighting for himself and the team; he'll be protecting his daughter on the front lines of a world-ending threat.

Moreover, in a movie packed with god-level beings, mutants, Fantastic Four, and magic-based characters, Ant-Man's charm and humor provides the needed levity amid the game-changing plot of Avengers: Doomsday.

All in all, there is no denying that Ant-Man is poised to deliver a big difference in Doomsday despite not being overpowered enough to singlehandedly defeat Doctor Doom.