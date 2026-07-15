It’s Officially The End of an Era For Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man

Paul Rudd's Ant-Man will have a different narrative trajectory in Avengers: Doomsday after Marvel Studios completely abandons a key dynamic for the character. Scott Lang will make his big screen return in Doomsday following his game-changing adventure inside the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where he faced off and defeated Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Following his last major battle, Scott returns in Avengers: Doomsday as a changed man, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirming Ant-Man's new job as an "elder statesman" guiding the new heroes.

The official Avengers: Doomsday concept art by Andy Park placed Paul Rudd's Ant-Man squarely in the New Avengers lineup featuring Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and the others, alongside the returning Steve Rogers and Thor. What's interesting about Ant-Man's positioning in the Avengers: Doomsday art is the absence of Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, signaling the end of an era that began in 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Marvel Studios/Andy Park

Since the 2018 MCU film from the Infinity Saga, Scott and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne have been an inseparable duo. The pair's on-screen chemistry carried over into their joint appearances in Avengers: Endgame's final battle after Thanos' snap was reversed, and their partnership continued in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The only time Scott operated fully solo in a major team conflict was back in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, where he joined Team Cap in the airport battle over the Sokovia Accords, long before the Wasp suit entered the picture. That longstanding pairing now appears to be on pause in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

In the film, it's safe to assume that Ant-Man will be a member of Sam Wilson's official Avengers team, helping new members like Shang-Chi and Joaquin Torres navigate the Multiversal clash against Doctor Doom.

With Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, the focus is now shifting to their father-daughter relationship, elevating personal stakes as the Multiverse faces potential collapse due to Doctor Doom's evil plans.

This evolution for the character fits the post-Avengers: Endgame timeline for Scott as he becomes a full-fledged veteran with time-heist experience, willing to take risks to save the world once more.

Evangeline Lilly's real-world comments criticizing Marvel Studios' layoffs (including the visual development department) have already fueled speculation that Hope won't appear at all in Avengers: Doomsday.

While she could still appear in some capacity to explain her absence in the looming fight, the current pivot points to Ant-Man stepping out on his own within the larger ensemble while still ensuring Cassie's safety amid the chaos.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on December 18.

Why Ant-Man's New Era Makes Sense in Avengers: Doomsday (It's For the Best)

Marvel Studios

Paul Rudd's Ant-Man has always been one of the MCU's most relatable heroes, serving as the one who brings humanity to the core team. After years as half of a beloved duo with Wasp, Avengers: Doomsday is giving him an independent chapter, which is far from a downgrade because the shift feels like a natural evolution that benefits him in the long run.

As the mentor of new heroes while navigating his own growth and protective nature toward Cassie Lang, Scott's focus is now on family legacy and guidance, veering away from romantic partnerships that mostly defined his early stages in the MCU.

Scott clearly earned this evolution, and making him a mentor lets Rudd showcase a more mature side for the character while still keeping his usual charm and bravado. It also completely avoids the stagnation that followed the mixed bag of his trilogy.

With a lot of moving pieces in Avengers: Doomsday, pairing Scott with Hope again would have felt redundant. By giving him a solo space, the film allows his personality to shine in fresh dynamics with brand-new heroes. All in all, it's worth noting that this new era doesn't erase the history between Hope and Scott; it honors that history by allowing both characters to move forward.