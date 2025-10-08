Jonathan Majors Reveals His Plan To Return As Kang In the MCU

Jonathan Majors just revealed his plan to return as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following his controversial exit. Majors made his MCU debut in Loki Season 1, Episode 6 as He Who Remains, a Kang Variant who "won" the Multiversal War and the guardian of the Sacred Timeline. While he was killed by Sylvie in the finale, the actor returned as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but was ultimately defeated by Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne. Still, Majors' Kang was set up as the Multiverse Saga's big bad, but serious charges against the actor emerged, which completely derailed his MCU trajectory.

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of assault after a two-week-long criminal trial. The verdict came after a report from November 2023 that claims that Marvel is reportedly "moving away" from the Kang storyline. True enough, Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 confirmed that the next Avengers movie is titled Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as the main villain instead of Kang. Although the jury acquitted him on three of the five charges, a judge later sentenced Majors to probation with a year-long domestic violence intervention program, but there could still be a chance that the actor would return after he responded to a new interview.

Jonathan Majors

Speaking in an interview with The Sun U.S. in September 2025, Jonathan Majors played coy about a possible return to the MCU as Kang the Conqueror, but he did reveal his potential plan for a comeback, citing that there's always the Multiverse to consider:

"I cannot say anything about that. Well, it’s a Multiverse, so there’s always that. Always a lot of opportunity for that."

Majors also said he was "very glad" that some fans want him back.

In April 2025, Majors said he would be interested to return as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, pointing out that he loved working alongside Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw:

"Yeah, of course I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them. Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw."

While not all Marvel stars have opened up about Majors' firing, his Creed III co-star, Michael B. Jordan (who played Kilmonger in the Black Panther movies), was vocal about his support for Majors amid his legal troubles:

"But he’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy."

At this stage, it remains to be seen if Majors would return as Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, especially after how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wrapped up the main Kang's story. Still, the actor's willingness for a comeback is a good sign if Marvel Studios ever intends to sign him back.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men against Doctor Doom. The crossover movie stars Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, David Harbour, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen. Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

How the Multiverse Can Bring Back Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios

Jonathan Majors' mention of the Multiverse is interesting because utilizing it would be the best way to bring Kang the Conqueror back to the MCU. However, it would all boil down to Marvel Studios' creative decision for the character.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene showed that countless more Kang Variants are waiting to be unleashed, and this plot thread could be the way Majors could come back in Avengers: Doomsday. The fact that this lingering story has yet to be resolved is the perfect way to bring Majors' Kang back, which further leans towards his Multiverse comment.

The prevailing theory among MCU fans is that Marvel can use Kang to introduce Doctor Doom and showcase his might. Given that Doom's only major on-screen presence was in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene, showcasing the full might of Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom against the legion of Kang Variants would be the perfect way to establish his dominance ahead of his eventual clash with the other main MCU heroes. Doing this would also allow Marvel Studios to properly say goodbye to Kang's story while setting up Doom's dominion over the Multiverse.