DC Studios Might’ve Just Cast Its First Batman Supporting Character

A new addition to DC Studios' actor pool may be a sign that the company has big plans for Batman sooner rather than later. The Man of Steel has been demanding almost all of James Gunn and Co.'s attention in the past couple of years. After the success of 2025's Superman, the powers that be had no choice but to toss as many irons into the fire as possible. Supergirl and Man of Tomorrow got the green light without a second thought, and a Mister Terrific show is also on the way.

The other Superman spinoff, a mockumentary-style show centered around Jimmy Olsen investigating crimes, has its fair share of momentum as well. American Vandal star Jimmy Tatro recently signed on to play Gorilla Grodd, the telepathic ape who usually has his sights set on world domination. With that task finally off the to-do list, showrunners Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda have turned their attention to the rest of their show's supporting cast.

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Ghosts actress Mary Holland beat out the competition to land the female lead role in the Jimmy Olsen show (via Deadline). The Hollywood trades had very little to offer in terms of information about her role, outside the fact that she's playing a character named "Sandra."

Of course, that could be a code name, one meant to throw hungry insiders off the scent. However, there is at least one Sandra in DC Comics who would be a perfect partner for Jimmy in his latest journalistic venture.

Sandra Bradley grew up idolizing police work because her grandfather, Slam Bradley, spent many years tracking down criminals as a detective in Gotham City. Wanting to follow in his footsteps, she became a TV detective, using her platform to investigate crimes.

Mary Holland / DC Comics

Her work allowed her to interact with many of Gotham's elites, including Bruce Wayne, who brought in Sandra and her team to help recover stolen art. Things got sticky, and Batman came to everyone's rescue.

While Sandra hasn't made much of an impact in the comics outside of her brief tenure in Detective Comics, she's still a strong candidate to make the jump to live-action.

The DCU, especially when it comes to fleshing out Gotham City and its colorful cast of characters, needs to find ways to differentiate itself from its predecessors. Taking a more modern approach with its crimefighters would allow it to do just that.

Sandra Bradley Would Be A Great Resource For The DCU's Batman

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Every iteration of the Dark Knight has his eyes and ears on the ground. Since he wears a ridiculous costume and his alter-ego, Bruce Wayne, is the most famous man in Gotham, he can't exactly walk the streets of the city and gather information. Figures like Jim Gordon do a lot of the heavy lifting, relaying intelligence back to Batman in hopes that he can get to the bottom of whatever is going on in Gotham.

But the dynamic between Batman and Gordon has already been a fixture of many movies and shows. Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse is currently working hard to build up that relationship. If the DCU doesn't want to tread familiar ground, it can switch things up by having a character like Sandra take Gordon's place. Maybe he's already the commissioner by the time The Brave and the Bold rolls around and doesn't have time to be on patrol.

Using her TV and podcast skills, Sandra can get the rundown from citizens who witness crimes. Her relationship with Jimmy could also work to her benefit as she gains the Caped Crusader's trust. After all, if someone is good enough for Superman's best friend, they should be good enough for him.