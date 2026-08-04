Marvel Studios Boss Shares First Official Update On Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 5

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed what we all suspected about the development of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 5. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a major critical and commercial success as Tom Holland's fourth solo MCU Spider-Man film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day raises the stakes by focusing on an adult Peter Parker living anonymously after the game-changing events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Brand New Day breaking box office records everywhere and earning favorable reviews, the film has already positioned itself among the highest-grossing Spider-Man films and 2026 films, helping to counter recent superhero fatigue. This momentum naturally raises the question of what comes next for Holland's version of the web-slinger.

Speaking with Variety, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that "there are always plans" for Spider-Man 5, indicating that the project is firmly part of the MCU's future. There's a catch, however, as the plan for now is to allow Tom Holland and Zendaya to "take a good and restful victory lap:"

"There are always plans. But right now, he’s going to rest after that global tour. He and Zendaya are going to take a good and restful victory lap, which they very much deserve."

In a separate and recent interview with Serieously, Holland confirmed that Spider-Man 5 is "on the cards," but he admitted that it was "a little unclear right now:"

"It's on the cards... It's a little unclear right now, but I'm sure that whatever happens with Spider-Man, it'll be very bright."

Despite that, Tom Holland already declared that he wants to keep playing Spider-Man "for as long as they'll have me," indicating that he is here to stay in the Marvel world:

"I think the truth is that playing Spider-Man has been the joy of my life. I now kind of stand on the plinth of like, I’ll do it for as long as they’ll have me."

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It's highly likely that Spider-Man 5 will form part of the MCU's post-Avengers: Secret Wars lineup. While nothing has been officially announced or locked into the release calendar, the combination of Brand New Day's record-breaking performance, longstanding internal discussions, and consistent signals from both Marvel and Sony makes the question less about if and far more about when.

Feige's comments seem to hint that the studio is deliberately pausing rather than rushing into the next chapter. This breathing room aligns with the typical multi-year gaps between previous Spider-Man entries and gives everyone space to develop the story properly, espeically with potential elements like the eventual live-action introduction of Miles Morales and broader succession planning already in motion.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man 5 Offers Many Exciting Possibilities After Avengers: Secret Wars

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At this point, there is high demand for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to appear on-screen. With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars on the docket, there is a good chance that Holland's MCU web-slinger will show up in at least one of the MCU crossovers because it is a clear missed opportunity if it doesn't happen.

It is widely expected that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be forever changed by the events of Doomsday and Secret Wars, and his growth in those movies could carry over when he returns to the character-driven, street-level storytelling that made Spider-Man: Brand New Day beloved by fans everywhere.

One of the core priorities that Spider-Man 5 should tackle is deepening the personal stakes and the relationships of Peter Parker. Following Brand New Day's chronicling of his loneliness and the cost of anonymity, the sequel should explore the slow, messy process of rebuilding bonds with MJ and Ned without simply undoing Doctor Strange's spell. It should embrace the concept of Peter balancing full-time heroism with a normal life now that the isolation experiment has partially failed.

One of the biggest praises for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fact that it leaned into street-level New York crime and classic villains. Spider-Man 5 should stay there by bringing back Tombstone and even placing Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin to the big screen (a villain worthy of the theatrical approach).

Brand New Day also played with the concept of Peter's evolving powers, and the sequel should dig deeper into what that means long-term, potentially exploring the double-edged swords of the mutation of his arachnid DNA.

Whatever the case, Spider-Man 5 should feel like the logical next chapter of an adult Peter Parker's life.