Tom Holland Changes Tune On How Long He Wants To Play Spider-Man

Tom Holland had a reflective turning point about his future as the MCU's Spider-Man, completely changing his tune after a 2021 interview. At 19, Holland made his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, before starring in his own coming-of-age trilogy that chronicled Peter's journey from an eager high-school hero to a more mature Avenger, which ended in 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home. In November of that same year, Holland, who was 25 at that time, told GQ Magazine, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

Speaking in a new interview with GQ while promoting The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland changed his tune about his Spider-Man future, admitting now he thinks it's a problem if he hasn't passed on the web-slinging torch by the time he is 37 years old.

"It’s funny, I saw that quote pop up somewhere recently and I kind of reeled, because I was trying to remember what I meant. I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven’t achieved that yet. It’s definitely something that we talk about a lot at the studio. So maybe I need to change the quote to 37."

The MCU actor then jokingly admitted that the previous quote may have had a strategic edge in "trying to leverage Sony:"

"I could also have been trying to leverage Sony and scare them into thinking I wasn’t going to do Spider-Man 4 now that I had a new deal on the horizon. So I don’t know what it could have been. It could’ve been part of a strategy to create fear."

Holland ended by saying that he wants to keep playing Spider-Man, declaring, "I'll do it for as long as they'll have me."

"I think the truth is that playing Spider-Man has been the joy of my life. I now kind of stand on the plinth of like, I’ll do it for as long as they’ll have me."

This is an exciting development for Tom Holland's MCU future, opening up many storytelling possibilities that are now certain to extend beyond the Multiverse Saga and carry over into the Mutant Saga. Spider-Man is poised to become a major fixture in the next batch of MCU stories, which is an exciting prospect.

There was a time when Holland's Spider-Man future was in doubt. In January 2022, Holland was unsure about his Spider-Man future, admitting that "part of [him feels] like it's the perfect time to jump off the building and swing off into the sunset." It's worth noting that this was during a time when a new deal between Tom Holland, Sony Pictures, and Marvel Studios was being worked on behind the scenes.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day marking a new era for Holland's Peter Parker, the character is stepping into a truly transformative phase, one that could reshape the trajectory of the MCU's web-slinger for years to come.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.

Sony Pictures

Tom Holland's renewed, long-term commitment to Spider-Man is arguably the most important MCU update because it represents stability amid a period of transition, especially now that the Multiverse Saga's final chapters are set to be released. This update underscores that Spider-Man is Marvel's single most reliable anchor.

Holland's Peter Parker is the only character to have seamlessly bridged the Infinity Saga into the current era, delivering a consistently incredible performance that translated into commercial success. With Marvel Studios needing reliable pillars in the Mutant Saga, Holland's long-term commitment solves one of the franchise's lingering problems.

In fact, Holland already confirmed that more Spider-Man movies are on their way after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, indicating that there are no plans for the franchise to slow down in delivering quality content.

The extended runway means Spider-Man can serve as the emotional heart of the next Avengers movies set during the Mutant Saga while also bridging the street-level New York storytelling with larger mutant and cosmic threats.