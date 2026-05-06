Spider-Man’s Avengers: Secret Wars Role Just Became Much Less Likely

Avengers: Secret Wars might be omitting Tom Holland's Spider-Man, despite fans' strong belief that he will play a significant role in the Multiverse Saga capper. Holland's Peter Parker is set to continue his MCU journey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with him dealing with the consequences of being erased from everyone's memory after No Way Home. While Avengers: Doomsday will reportedly feature a version of Spider-Man, rumors claim it will not be Holland under that mask, as signs point to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man instead. Given his looming absence in Doomsday, many are expecting Holland's Marvel web-slinger to play a bigger role in Avengers: Secret Wars, but a new interview may have derailed that hope.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2026, Tom Holland let slip that he is not "filming for the rest of the year," meaning he will likely not be involved in Avengers: Secret Wars, as the MCU crossover event is slated to begin filming later this August.

THR: "That’s impressive. Let’s talk padel. How often do you play?"



Tom Holland: "So admittedly, I have not played padel in ages. I’ve been so busy. I’ve been so lucky the last year to do The Odyssey and Spider-Man back-to-back. I really did not want to get injured while I was working, and when I play padel, I like to play at 100 percent capacity which means that I’m very, very vulnerable to rolling an ankle or something. So I was being very careful. But now that I’m not filming for the rest of the year, I’m really excited to get back into it."

In 2025, Holland was busy with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which explains his absence in Doomsday, as the Marvel Studios movie had its own intense April to September 2025 production.

Sony Pictures

This situation made it impractical for Holland to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, much to the disappointment of many fans. While this development could change due to the ongoing reshoots of Avengers: Doomsday, Holland's earlier statement that he is not filming anything for the rest of the year makes it less likely.

Tom Holland's potential absence as Spider-Man in Avengers: Secret Wars is notably significant, mainly because he is being positioned for a bigger role in that movie to compensate for his absence in Doomsday.

There is always the chance that Holland might be lying in the interview to not spoil his role in Avengers: Secret Wars. This could be the most plausible reason, considering that the actor had accidentally spoiled his involvement and some plot details of his Marvel movies in the past.

It's also possible that Holland is telling the truth and could be filming scenes for Secret Wars in next year's reshoots instead, but this is still a sad development because it could mean he will have a less significant role.

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to arrive in theaters on December 17.

Why I Think Tom Holland's Spider-Man Will Still Appear in Secret Wars

Sony Pictures

Avengers: Secret Wars is best positioned to give Tom Holland's Spider-Man a relevant and standout role because he is the perfect hero to lead the charge or save the day after Doctor Doom's eventual takeover of the Multiverse at the end of Avengers: Doomsday.

The isolation of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day serves as the perfect launchpad for Secret Wars, as it strips him down to his core, forcing him to undergo raw, personal growth that makes his eventual return to the Multiversal stage feel earned.

This storyline could also lead to high-stakes, emotional reunions with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Men in Secret Wars, showcasing how he has changed since their last adventure in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It would also lead to an epic, emotionally charged clash between Holland's Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, a villain who wears the face of his former mentor.

Sadie Sink's already confirmed return in Avengers: Secret Wars also bridges the gap from Brand New Day, making it more likely for someone as significant as Peter Parker to make a comeback in the Multiverse Saga's ending as well.

Whatever the case, it's clear that the absence of Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Avengers: Doomsday only heightens his eventual return to the MCU, and there is no better stage to do it than Avengers: Secret Wars. This film serves as the perfect arena to turn one of Marvel's most grounded heroes into a potential savior for the Multiverse when it matters most.