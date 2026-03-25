Avengers: Doomsday Reports Reveal First Reshoot Details

Avengers: Doomsday's first reshoot details were revealed ahead of its December 18 release. Doomsday is already on its way to being the biggest Marvel movie in years, as indicated by the record-breaking view count for its first four trailers. Even so, with almost nine months left until it hits theaters, Marvel still has plenty of work to do to finalize the cut that fans will see on the big screen.

Multiple insiders indicated that Marvel Studios is inching closer to starting reshoots for Avengers: Doomsday. Daniel Richtman reported that the Doomsday reshoots will "add a few scenes" that are "mostly character focused." Meanwhile, MyTimeToShineHello added that Marvel is "adding even more epic action scenes" to the movie during reshoots.

This comes after reports that Doomsday was set to commence reshoots in Spring 2026, about six months after principal photography was completed in September 2025. While details about what is specifically being shot were not released, it comes at the same time that Marvel Studios is in post-production for the movie.

These reshoots are far from uncommon for an MCU movie, as Marvel Studios typically plans time for reshoots well in advance of every movie and TV show release. While some of them take less time than others, these extra days of shooting help Marvel Studios narrow down their stories and adjust potential mistakes or missed material from the original shooting schedule.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the second of two MCU movies released in 2026, the other being Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Over 30 stars are confirmed for the Doomsday cast, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more against Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom.

How Reshoots Will Help Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Doomsday is rumored to be holding back countless secrets, including characters and storylines that have not come up in rumors or reports about the movie. The reshoots may be used to refine some of those ideas and get them on film, especially those that may have come up in talks since principal photography concluded.

Additionally, the reshoots will help directors Joe and Anthony Russo tune up key moments from the story, of which there will be more than enough to go around. Considering Doom is sure to have countless major interactions with some of the biggest names in MCU and Marvel legacy history, it will be important to distinguish him as one of the most impactful villains in any comic book movie ever through these moments.

As of writing, after the first four trailers were released in December 2025 and January 2026, fans are in the dark on when Marvel will show off more new footage from this epic crossover event. Even so, with reshoots about to add more new material in Doomsday, anticipation is building to see what the MCU will do next.