Spider Noir Is Very Weak In New Prime Show For a Good Reason

Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir is deliberately portrayed as weaker and underpowered on Marvel's Amazon Prime Video series, but it's actually a brilliant approach. The 2026 Spider-Verse spinoff introduced Ben Reilly as The Spider, a world-weary, older version of the web-slinging hero who was pulled from retirement after dangerous superpowered individuals began emerging in 1930s New York.

A major point of discussion among fans and critics surrounding Spider-Noir centered on Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly appearing more vulnerable in combat, as he is consistently beaten, sustains more injuries, and relies on detective work and other tactics rather than raw dominance like many other Spider-Men.

Spider-Noir premiered on Prime Video on May 27 (here's why it didn't release on Disney+).

Why Spider Noir Is So Weak In Prime Show Is Due To Marvel Lore

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Noir's weak portrayal in the 2026 Marvel TV series isn't a mere coincidence or a betrayal of the character. Instead, it is deeply rooted in the character's background in Marvel lore, Spider-Noir's detective roots, and the grounded nature of his stories.

In Marvel Comics, Spider-Noir possesses the usual Spider-Man powers, such as enhanced strength, speed, agility, quick reflexes, durability, wall-crawling, organic webbing, and spider-sense. While the main Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider, Spider-Noir encounters a mystical Spider God instead.

Prime Video's Spider-Noir doesn't seem to have an in-universe explanation for why Cage's Ben Reilly (aka The Spider) is considered weaker. Still, it does align with the comics, where he is often portrayed as less powerful to fit the grounded, noir genre. Still, there are some instances that show Reilly's raw strength, such as taking down an entire room of gangsters, kicking down doors with ease, punching a brick wall, and using his speed to evade enemies.

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Noir's usual tactic in the comics and other media for taking down enemies is through stealth takedowns and brutal close-quarters combat rather than prolonged, flashy brawls like his other web-slinging counterparts in the Spider-Verse.

This was apparent in Prime Video's Spider-Noir, as it showed Reilly choosing to take his time and study his enemies first before attacking unless necessary, like his initial clash with the niche Spider-Man villain, Megawatt, in Episode 5.

Amazon Prime Video

This tactic was also shown in 2010's Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, Spider-Noir, where he prefers stealth takedowns, shadow movement, and brutal combat over acrobatic web-slinging. While he did receive an upgrade from Madame Web with enhanced webbing, Spider-Noir is still "weaker" in direct confrontations compared to Ultimate Spider-Man, but he has more of an advantage when he has preparation time.

Some have theorized that Ben Reilly's Spider-Noir is weaker than other versions of Spider-Man, possibly stemming from his being beaten by a Man-Spider rather than the usual radioactive spider or mystical Spider-God from the comics. Reilly's unusual origin story clearly comes with dangerous ramifications; both a blessing and a curse for The Spider.

Spider-Noir showcased a different, much more unstable version of spider-sense, portrayed as a migraine or dissociation that disrupts his mental state. This is further amplified by the lingering grief and trauma that Reilly experienced from the war and the loss of his fiancée, Ruby.

Unlike the sixth-sense nature of 616 Peter Parker and Miles Morales, which actively prevents them from being in danger, Reilly's spider-sense backfires as a burden rather than a reliable safety net, which could explain why he is "weaker."

Amazon Prime Video

Another reason why Prime Video's Ben Reilly and other versions of Spider-Noir are generally weaker is the fact that they have no general experience with superpowered individuals, considering that a good chunk of his stories embrace the more grounded tone where he mostly deals with crooked cops and corrupt politicians, such as Jimmy Stryder, Detective Rian from the Vice Squad, and Adolfus Crane.

This is unlike Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who had to deal with otherworldly threats such as the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, the Lizard, and Venom.

Amazon Prime Video

As seen in Spider-Noir, Marvel Comics, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man Noir uses guns when needed during high-stakes conflict, a strategy that could further justify the "scaled-down" power emphasis fans observed in the character's portrayal.

However, some would argue that this portrayal doesn't count as a weakness; rather, it is a deliberate character choice that emphasizes the Marvel hero's grounded roots.

Marvel Comics

Given that he lives in a world where corruption serves as the sinister anchor that brings out dangerous enemies, pure strength and spider-like powers aren't always the smartest tool. Spider-Noir managed to blend his innate superhuman powers with stealth, detective work, and literal firepower (guns) for maximum effectiveness.

Marvel Comics

Despite being deemed as "weaker" than other Spider-Men, Spider-Noir isn't portrayed as vastly inferior to others. His limited appearances in Marvel Comics mean fewer high-end feats, but it's worth noting that he holds his own in crossovers, most notably in Into the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures

Into the Spider-Verse's final battle showed that Spider-Noir can hold his own against Tombstone, with him overpowering the superpowered brute and surviving dangerous punches from the villain. Spider-Noir can also match the speed of the core team of Spider-Verse characters during action sequences, indicating that he is on par with them.

Overall, Spider-Noir's weaker portrayal in Prime Video's Spider-Verse spinoff and other media is a more authentic reflection of a character who has always supplemented his spider-abilities with guns and grit.

Does Spider Noir Have Super Strength In Prime Show or Marvel Comics?

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Spider-Noir possesses super strength in both the Prime Video series and Marvel Comics.

In Marvel Comics, Spider-Man Noir was portrayed as a hero with superhuman strength, defeating gangsters with ease, kicking down steel doors, and even restraining large animals. His strength is consistent with other portrayals of Spider-Men across different stories in the world of comics.

The same is true of Nicolas Cage's version of Spider-Noir, who has enhanced strength that allows him to take down enemies and overpower normal humans, and later, super-soldier-type villains like Tombstone, Sandman, and Megawatt. While he takes visible beatings that lead to apparent bruising, super strength remains one of Reilly's core powers in the show.