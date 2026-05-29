Here's Why 'Spider Noir' Is on Prime But Not Disney+

Spider-Noir is finally streaming, but unlike other Marvel TV shows, it's streaming on Amazon Prime Video, not Disney+. After over two decades of producing Spider-Man blockbusters, Sony Pictures is taking its Marvel license to the world of live-action TV. That is starting with Spider-Noir, in which Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage reprises his 1930s noir detective web-slinger from the Spider-Verse franchise.

Over the years, since Marvel Studios' first TV show, WandaVision, launched on Disney+ in 2021, fans have gotten used to finding the newest episodes from live-action adaptations from the red brand on the House of Mouse's own service.

Spider-Noir breaks that trend; as Marvel Studios and Disney have nothing to do with the production or its distribution, it is not streaming on Disney+. Sony Pictures holds the rights to live-action web-slinger content in movies and TV, and, unlike what was done for the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, no deal was made for Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, to collaborate on Spider-Noir.

Amazon Prime Video

Almost six years ago, in September 2020, Variety reported that Sony Pictures Television was in talks with Amazon Prime Video to distribute a "suite" of TV shows based on its Marvel characters. The news broke one year after Spider-Verse figureheads Phil Lord and Chris Miller signed on to oversee the slate.

At that time, Sony was eyeing Silk: Spider Society as its first TV adaptation and chose The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang to lead the show. Sony opted not to move forward with the series (which would have starred Korean-American hero Cindy Moon) in May 2024, prioritizing Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir instead.

Two years later, Spider-Noir is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with all eight episodes released as a binge on May 27, finally bearing the fruit of a deal that began six years ago. Presumably due to Amazon MGM Studios' involvement as a co-producer on Spider-Noir, the series is also available on MGM+, where the live-action Marvel epic premiered its first episode two days early on May 25.

What's Next For Spider-Man on Disney+, Amazon, And Other Streamers

Disney+

Currently, Sony Pictures has two deals in place for its Spider-Man movies and other Marvel adaptations to stream after their theatrical runs. First up, they stream on Netflix for 18 months following their home release before later arriving on Disney+. That arrangement began with Sony's 2022 slate but has expanded over the years to bring previous Spider-Man movies to Disney+.

In many ways, it's rather surprising that neither Netflix nor Disney+ became the streaming home for Spider-Noir and Sony's other future Marvel TV shows. However, Sony Pictures Television has a history of taking superhero projects to Amazon Prime Video, as it did with The Boys and its spin-offs.

For now, the only Spider-Man content coming to Disney+ will be the future movies (albeit roughly two years after hitting theaters) and animated appearances like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (for which Disney still holds the rights).

Marvel Studios and Sony are reportedly "still at a standstill" over Spider-Man appearing on Disney+, causing frustration for many fans who were hoping to see Peter Parker join the fight against Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

While fans won't see Tom Holland's Spider-Man on Disney+ anytime soon, the original promise of a "suite" of Marvel-based projects coming to Amazon Prime Video from Sony indicates that Spider-Noir is just the beginning. That could include further seasons of the 1930s Nicolas Cage mystery, reviving the Silk: Spider Society concept, or shows featuring other wall-crawler variants.