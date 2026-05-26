Ladies First: David Tennant's Daughter Red Tennant Makes Special Cameo Appearance In Netflix Movie

Netflix's Ladies First introduced David Tennant's daughter, Charlie, as an important part of the movie's story tied to Rosamund Pike's character. The new comedy is the English-language remake of the 2018 French film I Am Not an Easy Man, by Éléonore Pourriat, which flips reality, with gender roles reversed. The new world showed women holding dominant positions in society, business, and relationships, while men face sexism and marginalization, typically experienced by women in the real world.

Ladies First features a star-studded cast of A-list actors, headlined by Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike, Emily Mortimer, Charles Dance, Tom Davis, Fiona Shaw, and Loki star Richard E. Grant. It premiered on Netflix on May 22.

Ladies First Cast Features David Tennant's Daughter Red Tennant as Rosamund Pike's Own Daughter

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Red Tennant, Marvel mainstay David Tennant's real-life trans daughter, played a prominent role in Netflix's Ladies First as Charlie, the young child of Rosamund Pike's character, Alex Fox. Charlie appeared in a few scenes as a supporting character, primarily serving as an anchor to humanize Alex as a hardworking single mother balancing career and family amid complex business dynamics.

Some of Charlie's key moments in the movie include Charlie calling Alex at work about her minor accident involving a chipped tooth from skateboarding. In the flipped reality, Alex took time off, accompanied by Sacha Baron Cohen's Damien, to get dental care from Damien's sister, Sunny.

Perhaps one of the most important scenes in Red Tennant's Charlie in Ladies First is the one where Charlie encourages her mom, Alex, to "stand up for herself at work," completely changing her perspective, leading her to quit on the spot to oppose Damien's superiority complex.

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It's also worth noting that Red's Charlie used they/them pronouns, as Alex pointed out in some scenes. While Charlie had only a minor role in Ladies First, the character still served as a plot device to advance the film's compelling story. In the film's final moments, Charlie met Damien in the main reality, leading to a poignant ending in which Damien gave Alex her job back.

Red Tennant Had An Extensive Background In Acting Due to Her Family History

Red Tennant

Red Tennant's Acting Debut Was in You, Me & Him

Red Tennant, 13, made their acting debut in 2017's You, Me & Him, a movie which also starred their father, David Tennant.

She played a small supporting role as Sam, one of the two young children in a comedic grocery shopping scene featuring Ingrid Oliver's Lily as their mother. Interestingly, Red's sister, Olive Tennant, played Rose in the same scene. While Red and Olive had only limited roles in the movie, it's worth noting that this was one of Red's early acting credits.

The Tennant family connection between David, Red, and Olive solidified You, Me, & Him as a fun, low-key project that served as an integral stepping stone for the kids to make it big in the world of acting.

Red Tennant's First Major Role Was in Casualty

Red Tennant, born on May 2, 2013, had their first major role in the long-running BBC medical drama, Casualty, as Joey Parker. Red appeared in Casualty Season 36, Episode 40, "Blame Game," in June 2022.

Joey appeared as a concerned pet owner desperately seeking help because their pet gerbil, Rory, was not moving. The doctors realized that the gerbil had already died, leading to a heartwarming moment where they tried to break the news gently to them.

Some of Red's Siblings Are Actors Too

David Tennant and his wife, Georgia Tennant, have five children: Ty, Olive, Red, Doris, and Birdie. Two of Red's siblings, namely Ty and Olive, are actors as well.

Among the five of them, Ty perhaps has the most established acting career, and he is best known for his roles in Doom Patrol as one of the Dead Boy Detectives, the young Aegon II Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon, and Tom Gresham in the War of the Worlds series.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Olive Tennant has appeared in major projects, such as playing Catherine in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, a project where she won Best Newcomer at the 2022 National Film Awards, a prominent role as Sam in BBC's Avoidance series, and playing David Tennant's on-screen daughter, Camilla, in Rivals Season 2 on Disney+.