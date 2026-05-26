Marshals Star on Andrea Leaving the Show After Season 1's Washington DC Decision: 'She Doesn't Know If She's Really Ready To Walk Away'

Marshals star Ash Santos revealed that if her character, Andrea Cruz, is leaving the Yellowstone spinoff series after accepting the job she's long eyed at Washington, DC. One of the side stories in Marshals' Season 1 finale involved a shocking development for Andrea after she finally landed her preferred posting in Washington, DC. The final episode showcased what appears to be Andrea's last day with Kayce Dutton and the Montana Marshals, helping with their ongoing investigation into an attempted hit on Thomas Rainwater. While Andrea had several heartfelt goodbye moments with the team, a new interview shed some light on her Marshals future.

Speaking with People following the game-changing Season 1 finale of Marshals, Ash Santos admitted that "there's a lot that [Andrea] didn't realize" because it appeared that she had fallen for things in Montana, noting that she truly "doesn't know if she's really ready to walk away from [her team and town]:"

"There's a lot of doubt for her, because there's a lot that she didn't realize she fell in love with here in Montana that she doesn't know if she's really ready to walk away from."

Santos also teased that Season 2 will show "the cracks in her" right from the start, confirming that Andrea will still appear in Marshals' sophomore run on Paramount+.

Paramount+

Santos teases that at the beginning of season 2, "We'll really start to see the cracks in her," while hinting that there will be a side of Andrea "that's almost opposite to how [viewers] met her in Season 1."

"She definitely cares about her team. She's there in spirit. But in season 2, I think we'll start to see a side of Andrea that's almost opposite to how we met her in season 1. That's what's been really interesting to me."

The Marshals mainstay continued by acknowledging Andrea's doubts about still wanting the position in Washington, DC:

"It's that thing of, when you finally get what you've been wanting, do you still want it? There's a lot she's going through. As much as she tries to make it seem like she's not really fazed."

In the same interview, Santos also expressed her excitement about joining Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone world, noting that her role as Andrea "very much already felt like it was mine:"

"I really wanted not just a show, but especially a Taylor Sheridan show. When the audition came my way, I felt like I was already so similar on paper to Andrea. It was one of those that doesn't come around very often, where you feel like, 'Okay, if I don't get this, then I must be crazy.' I just very much already felt like it was mine."

There is no doubt that Andrea is an integral part of Marshals Season 1, and seeing her return in Season 2 is an exciting prospect that opens up many storytelling possibilities for the Yellowstone spinoff.

Throughout Season 1, Andrea had a brief romance with Garrett, but he later died due to severe complications from a barn fire. Andrea also developed a strong bond not just with Kayce Dutton but also with her other teammates, namely Cal, Belle, and Miles.

All episodes of Marshals Season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+.

Why Andrea's Return in Marshals Season 2 Is Needed (& Why It Makes Sense)

Paramount+

Andrea Cruz's return in Marshals Season 2 is more than just a welcome development for the Yellowstone spinoff series, as she served as one of the show's strong anchors and demonstrated dependability in missions.

As a core team member, Andrea's efficiency and no-nonsense approach kept everyone grounded and effective. Andrea's departure to Washington, DC would've left a noticeable gap in the Kayce Dutton-led US Marshals unit, and Cal and the others' disappointment showed how much the team relies on her during dangerous, high-stakes missions.

Marshals Season 1 ended with unresolved plot threads, including the harsh revelation that Tom Weaver was a villain, the assassination attempt on Thomas Rainwater, and the dangling fates of Cal and Belle after they were shot during a mission. The latter part would force Andrea to stay, since she is close to both Cal and Belle, which could lead her to work with Kayce to identify the shooters and bring them to justice.

Given Ash Santos' comments about exploring more of Andrea's other side in Season 2, there is also a chance that much of her personal history (which remains unexplored) will be unveiled, such as her ties to Washington and more of her background that could be used against her by Weaver and other new villains.

All in all, Andrea's presence in Season 2 is needed to further deepen key relationships with other characters while also delivering payoffs by spearheading the revenge plot against those who wronged Cal and Belle at the end of Season 1.

Read more about The Direct's exclusive interview with Natalie Alyn Lind about her role as Oreana in Dutton Ranch, another Yellowstone expansion on Paramount+.