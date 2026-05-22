Star Wars Enters A New Era As The Mandalorian & Grogu Breaks 49 Year Tradition

Star Wars enters a bold new era with The Mandalorian and Grogu as it completely abandons a prominent weapon featured in every film from the galaxy far, far away. For nearly five decades, Lucasfilm's Star Wars movies have prominently featured lightsabers, the iconic weapon of the Jedi and the Sith that defined the big-screen experience of many fans. The Skywalker Saga featured a plethora of iconic duels, including Obi-Wan versus Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker versus Darth Vader, and Rey versus Kylo Ren, across multiple movies. Other spinoff films, namely Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story, also featured lightsabers, including Darth Vader's iconic hallway scene and Darth Maul's brief but meaningful appearance, when he ignites his double-bladed red lightsaber to deliver a chilling reminder to Qi'ra.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is the first Star Wars theatrical film in nearly 50 years to completely forgo lightsabers, breaking the franchise's 49-year tradition as it enters a brand-new era. None of the main characters and supporting players use lightsabers in the movie, and there is a notable absence of Jedi and Sith appearances as well.

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Din Djarin relies on his signature beskar armor and his collection of weapons, while Zeb Orrelios uses his AB-75 bo-rifle in heavy action sequences.

While Grogu is undeniably a Force user and demonstrated his Force-sensitive abilities, it's worth noting that he chose the Mandalorian path over continuing his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, meaning that he does not possess a lightsaber as he embraced the armor over the blade.

This creative decision keeps the film grounded, in line with the Disney+ series' Western space opera vibe.

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This pivot marks a significant departure as The Mandalorian and Grogu leans more on bounty hunter grit, Mandalorian culture, Grogu's Force abilities without formal Jedi trappings, and gritty action.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's omission of lightsabers is not the only reason why the film stands out. The film already has a historic opening credits sequence that veers from traditional Star Wars movies, a solid sign that Lucasfilm is embracing something new rather than relying on old strategies.

The Mandalorian & Grogu's Game-Changing Decision to Omit Lightsabers Represents a New Star Wars Era

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This game-changing shift in The Mandalorian and Grogu signals Lucasfilm's willingness to expand the galaxy beyond the Skywalker Saga and the conflict between the Jedi and the Sith. It reinforces a strong reminder that Star Wars has always been bigger than those two groups of Force users, considering that there are smugglers, bounty hunters, monsters, and other otherworldly creatures caught in epic struggles.

As the first Star Wars movie since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and Grogu signals the start of a new era for Lucasfilm as it highlights other rich aspects of the lore in a post-Empire galaxy. It proves Star Wars can thrive through personal stakes without needing glowing blades, a feat achieved by the incredible two seasons of Andor on Disney+.

It has yet to be confirmed whether Star Wars: Starfighter, a film that focuses on a solitary pilot protecting a Force-sensitive son separated from his mother, will include lightsabers, but there is a chance that it will follow The Mandalorian and Grogu's footsteps by not including, or at least pushing, Jedi and Sith themes to the forefront.

Lucasfilm is boldly expanding the Star Wars cinematic universe into something far richer and more expansive, no longer confined to epic Force-user duels as its main selling point. The galaxy far, far away is finally being treated as a vast, lived-in universe full of endless storytelling possibilities. If anything, it feels refreshingly new while still deeply honoring the legacy of what came before.