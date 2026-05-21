Star Wars Just Made History With The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Opening

Star Wars made history with the franchise's return to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu by featuring a memorable opening credits sequence. Traditional Star Wars movies usually open with the "A long time ago..." bold blue text, the main title, and the iconic yellow crawl. These films had no main-on-end or prominent opening credits for the cast and crew. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story opened with the classic blue text, it didn't have the usual opening crawl and Star Wars logo, making it distinct from the main Skywalker Saga films.

The Mandalorian and Grogu featured a historic opening that led to an incredible credits sequence, making it distinct from previous Star Wars films on the big screen. The Pedro Pascal-led movie began with a brief text prologue that set up the post-Empire context, rather than a traditional Star Wars yellow crawl.

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The film would then launch into an action-packed opening sequence featuring Din Djarin and Grogu hunting down an Imperial warlord before taking out an AT-AT in a snowy action sequence. The Mandalorian classic title card from the show would appear, with a dramatic pause before "and Grogu."

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Ludwig Göransson's iconic score plays in the background before rolling into a full-blown opening credits over continuing footage, showing Mando, Grogu, and Zeb walking through a bustling New Republic shipyard on Adelphi.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's opening credits felt like a hybrid of the TV show's cold open and classic cinematic openings, not exclusive to Star Wars.

The notable credit order listed Pedro Pascal as the first billed in the film, and, surprisingly, Jeremy Allen White was in a very prominent second spot, marking the first time a voice actor received second billing in a Star Wars movie. Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder were in third and fourth billing, respectively.

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The Mandalorian and Grogu is the first Star Wars movie with on-screen opening cast and crew credits during the film, elevating the film as fun and distinctive that pays homage to its Disney+ roots.

Why The Mandalorian & Grogu's Historic Opening Credits Is a Brilliant Move

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The Mandalorian on Disney+ built its identity on sleek, minimalist openings usually anchored by a cold open. By echoing that strategy on the big screen, The Mandalorian and Grogu rewards longtime fans with familiarity while having an elevated feel for a full-blown theater experience. It reminded fans that this is The Mandalorian fans know and love.

The film's opening credits were not only memorable, but they also gave proper spotlight to key talent, most notably Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder, the pair of longtime stunt performers who were usually under the Mandalorian suit and helmet.

This rare early billing is a respectful acknowledgment of Wayne and Crowder, reminding fans that they have been crucial in bringing Din Djarin to life, not just in the series but also in the movie.

The Mandalorian and Grogu breaks the mold by choosing this opening credits strategy, signaling that this is a brand new Star Wars era under the leadership of new Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni. In a way, it is quite fitting because it feels fresh and contemporary while staying true to the franchise's Western space-opera vibe.

Ludwig Göransson's epic (and award-winning) score made the opening even more distinct and incredible, cementing the movie's identity as the true evolution of The Mandalorian while ensuring that the grand, cinematic scale of the movie gets recognized immediately.