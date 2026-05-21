The Boys & Gen V Star Teases Their Character’s Return After Season 5 Finale: “See You Soon”

Amazon Prime Video's cancellation of Gen V after two seasons was a bitter pill to swallow, but one major character may still return in future The Boys spinoffs. Despite an unresolved story and its exciting potential, Prime Video's decision to cancel Gen V was widely regarded as a mistake by some diehard fans of the franchise. While some of the Gen V heroes, like Marie, Jordan, and Emma, appeared in The Boys Season 5, many pointed out that their appearances were underwhelming, as they were largely reduced to brief cameos and didn't have a significant impact on the main story, despite the setup in their own show.

Following the Gen V trio of Emma, Marie, and Jordan appearing in The Boys series finale, Lizze Broadway shared a goodbye message to her character, Emma Meyers, on her Instagram, thanking The Boys creator Eric Kripke, the cast and crew, and fans connected with Emma's struggles. Broadway would then tease Emma's potential return in the broader The Boys universe, noting, "this isn't goodbye. It's more like... see you soon."

"...while this chapter is ending… i’m not so sure Emma’s story is over just yet.

Somewhere in 'The Boys' universe, she’s probably still covered in blood, spiraling a bit, and cracking a joke before anyone can realize how deeply she cares. which feels oddly comforting.



so this isn’t goodbye.

it’s more like… see you soon.



Get it, got it, good."

Broadway also said in her message that getting to play Emma "has been one of the great honors of [her] life," and it changed her for the better:

"thank you to Eric Kripke, Sony, Amazon, our writers, our cast, crew, and every beautifully unhinged person who made Gen V what it became.



getting to play Emma has been one of the great honors of my life.



this was my first series, my first real home as an actor, and there’s something sacred about the place that teaches you who you are. this show changed me for the better.



Emma came into my world tiny and terrified of taking up too much space, yet somehow still full of humor, softness, rage, heart, and fight. underneath all her chaos was this deep belief that she wasn’t enough — and watching her slowly realize she was worthy of being seen, loved, and heroic exactly as she was meant everything to me."

Amazon Prime Video

In the world of The Boys and Gen V, Emma is a size-shifting supe known for her humor, vulnerability, and eating disorder. She was a fan-favorite for her heart and levity amid the chaos.

Emma appeared briefly in The Boys Season 5 finale to help Marie and Jordan escort a group of surviving Homelander believers to safety across the border into Canada. While it may be short, Emma got a few lines to showcase her personality, cracking jokes and showing care for her allies amid the tension.

I Think I Know Where Emma Could Appear Next In 'The Boys' Universe

Amazon Prime Video

Emma Meyer has several potential paths forward in The Boys universe following her brief stint in the finale. While The Boys itself has concluded and Gen V was canceled, the broader Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) continues with several more spinoffs, and some are already speculating whether she could show up in The Boys: Mexico or even Vought Rising.

Some are already speculating whether Vought Rising could swap between past and present timelines, considering that Soldier Boy is still alive in the modern day after being placed in the cryogenic chamber by Homelander in Season 5, Episode 7. Doing this could provide an opportunity for Gen V characters to return and introduce a fresh dynamic between the kids and Soldier Boy.

The Boys: Mexico is another strong candidate because it is set after Season 5. Given that Stan Edgar is back running Vought, new threats could emerge, and the story of the Gen V characters as young resistance fighters could naturally continue against lingering villains in new chaotic environments.

An unannounced spinoff could also be an ideal candidate, potentially transforming the core premise of Gen V into something more. Whatever the case, Emma's mix of humor, vulnerability, and size-shifting powers makes her a flexible fit for ensemble stories moving forward.