Pixar Confirms What We All Suspected About Jessie In Toy Story 5

Pixar set the stage for Jessie's journey in Toy Story 5 ahead of the film's upcoming release in June. The Toy Story franchise will add its first new theatrical entry in seven years in 2026, reuniting Woody and Buzz with the same crew of toys they have known and loved over the first four movies. While those two have been the focal point of the story over the last 30 years, things are about to change moving forward into the next story.

Entertainment Weekly shared new details on what to expect from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. Specifically, the report noted that the new sequel "operates mainly as a Jessie movie" after a crazy opening sequence featuring dozens of malfunctioning Buzz Lightyear action figures.

Speaking with the outlet, Jessie actress Joan Cusack dove into the story for this movie, discussing how real parents worry about their kids when they "get [their kids] involved in tech" and what that does to their brains:

"I know every parent in the United States worries about their kids. When do you get them involved in tech? What does that do to their brains? And that's what this movie's about. It's about humanity and playing and loyalty — and it makes me cry."

When tech starts taking over this story, Jessie and the gang are said to fear the worst, as kids quickly get attached to technology and leave their toys in the past. This leads Jessie to get in touch with Tom Hanks' Woody, who continues liberating forgotten toys with Bo Peep and Duke Caboom.

Jessie's plan to help Bonnie make real friends goes off the rails when Woody comes back, as she gets sent back to the house where her original child, Emily (first mentioned in Toy Story 2), once lived. That farm is home to a new character named Blaze, who introduces a new wrinkle in Jessie's story.

Toy Story 5 will be Disney and Pixar's second 2026 theatrical release and the studios' 31st collaboration together. Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, this film reunites the toy gang from the first four movies as they deal with an influx of technology in Bonnie's life, making them question their place in the world. Toy Story 5 will debut in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Jessie's Story Front and Center in Toy Story 5

Pixar

This move to make Jessie Toy Story 5's main character has been in the news for most of the last year, as Tim Allen teased this development near the end of 2025 when discussing the new movie. This will be the first Toy Story movie to use a different leading character than Woody or Buzz, although Jessie has played a pivotal role alongside them in every movie except the original.

Jessie also has one of the most emotional stories of any character in this franchise, as her original owner, Emily, forgot about her before she was taken by Al from Al's Toy Barn. That origin could even come back into play in this new movie, which once again puts Jessie in survival mode as she deals with the rise of a new adversary.

The marketing for Toy Story 5 has already included a look back at Jessie's flashback from Toy Story 2, when she was still in Emily's possession and as happy as ever. While it is still unclear how deep into Jessie's past this new movie will go, this may be this franchise's opportunity to give Cusack's cowgirl the most character development she's had in any movie yet.