Disney+ Gets Significant Downgrade In June 2026

June 2026 won't offer much for Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ was off to the races in 2026's early months, kicking off with all eight episodes of Marvel Television's Wonder Man on January 27. While February was a dry month, March picked things up with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and April kicked Disney+ into overdrive with Maul: Shadow Lord, with both the MCU and Star Wars originals wrapping up in the same week in early May.

Unfortunately, after subscribers have enjoyed five weeks of Daredevil: Born Again and Maul: Shadow Lord premiering in the same week up until early May, Disney+ is taking a major downgrade in June. According to the official Next on Disney+ blog post, the coming month will feature no major original releases from either of the House of Mouse's biggest blockbuster franchises.

Marvel Television / Lucasfilm Animation

June may be a dry month for blockbuster Disney+ original series, but the House of Mouse is dropping one release that has been waiting in the wings for some time. Finally, seven months after Avatar: Fire & Ash took the box office by storm in December, albeit not with the same ferocity as its predecessors, the James Cameron threequel will start streaming on Wednesday, June 24.

20th Century Studios

The next big Disney+ original offering from Marvel Animation will be X-Men '97 Season 2, coming this summer and continuing the mutants' tale after they were scattered across time as they prepare to face Apocalypse. While X-Men '97 still hasn't announced its Disney+ return date, some lucky festivalgoers will catch an exclusive early premiere in June.

Marvel Animation

But for Disney+ subscribers waiting on the MCU's next live-action offering, they will, unfortunately, be left hanging until October 14 with VisionQuest, the eight-episode final chapter of the WandaVision trilogy, starring Paul Bettany's Vision. VisionQuest is Marvel Studios' only remaining live-action release on Disney+ this year, as the MCU will be missing a key streaming staple in 2026.

Marvel Television

Also in the fall, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's second season will premiere and continue the wall-crawler's alternate-universe adventures. Not much is known about the animated epic's next adventures, but fans have been promised more of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, the introduction of Gwen Stacy and the Venom symbiote, and five major Spider-Man villains coming to the fray.

Marvel Animation

At some point later this year, Star Wars fans can expect just one more Disney+ original after Ahsoka Season 2 was pushed back to 2027. That show will be Vision Presents - The Ninth Jedi, a sequel spin-off to two Visions episodes from anime studio Production IG that explores a far future when the Jedi are extinct and the efforts to rebuild a new Jedi Order once again.

Production IG

Disney+ hasn't announced when The Mandalorian & Grogu will start streaming, so it's tough to make any definitive predictions, as there hasn't been a new Star Wars movie in seven years. Lucasfilm could take a page from Marvel Studios' recent Disney+ playbook, with a three-to-four-month wait after the theatrical release, placing its streaming premiere sometime in late summer/early fall this year.

Lucasfilm

Of course, Disney+ is more than just Marvel and Star Wars, as the streamer also has Percy Jackson Season 3 scheduled for December. Filming has already wrapped on the fantasy adaptation's next outing, which is turning attention to The Titan's Curse, the third book in Rick Riordan's Greek mythology saga that has never been adapted before, as the Fox movies only covered the first two entries.

Disney+

June may be a dry month for Disney+ subscribers, but they already have three major shows from Marvel and Star Wars to relive from the first half of 2026 as they await more exciting original releases across the rest of the year.

2026's Second Half Will Be Huge For Disney & Disney+

Having spent years mass-producing content for Disney+, with almost every month bringing new episodes from Marvel and Star Wars, the production line seems to be slowing down across both blockbuster brands to ensure quality.

Sadly, that drive to raise the bar will result in months like June, when Disney+ has no new content to offer fans of these key brands. These instances rarely land in back-to-back months, and many have predicted that X-Men '97 could arrive in July, with VisionQuest landing in October and the likes of The Ninth Jedi and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man scattered in gaps later in the year.

Disney+ may not have much to offer in the immediate future, but this summer is poised to be a busy one in theaters. Between the imminent The Mandalorian & Grogu, June's Toy Story 5, and Moana and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July, there will be plenty of reasons to visit theaters instead.

For the most part, each of Disney's upcoming movies will make their way to Disney+ in the second half of 2026. Unfortunately, Spider-Man 4 will have its own streaming destination due to Sony Pictures holding the rights.