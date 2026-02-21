Disney+ Omits 1 MCU Staple From Its 2026 Release Slate

Marvel Studios has big plans for Disney+ in 2026, but one mainstay will be absent. Disney+ has proven vital to the Multiverse Saga as it not only provided an outlet to create streaming shows and specials in animated and live-action, but also a one-stop home to find all of the MCU's newest movies just a few months after theaters.

2026 will break a trend for Marvel Studios, as it marks the first year since Phase 4 began in 2021 without any new MCU movies on the service. While Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, followed by Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, neither will be coming to Disney+ for some time.

Recently, Marvel Studios has learned its lesson from its short Phase 4/5 streaming windows and expanded its theatrical exclusivity periods past 100 days. That window would see Avengers 5 start streaming in late March or into May, but Disney may be eager to keep its biggest MCU event since Endgame in theaters for longer, as fans saw with box-office juggernaut Avatar: The Way of Water.

Marvel Studios

While there may not be any Marvel Studios movies on Disney+ until 2027, that doesn't mean there won't be anything from the red brand. Sony Pictures' dual streaming deals mean its Spider-Man-adjacent movies come to Disney+ 18 months after Netflix, so Venom: The Last Dance should arrive in late August, followed by Kraven the Hunter in mid-September.

By those same agreements, Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't come out on Disney+ until some point in 2028, depending on when it debuts on Netflix. Excitingly, Spider-Man 4 will be the first movie to benefit from the new Sony-Netflix deal that will bring its movies to the streamer globally, not just in the U.S.

As such, fans should expect just one new MCU movie on Disney+ in 2027 with Avengers: Doomsday, although 2028 will see some improvement with Avengers: Secret Wars and Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting the service.

What MCU Releases Are Coming to Disney+ in 2026?

Disney+

Marvel Studios may, sadly, not have any new movies coming to Disney+ this year, but the MCU will make its presence felt in a big way with new live-action and animated shows, along with one Special Presentation.

Having kicked off the year with Wonder Man's eight-episode binge release, Daredevil: Born Again will be back for Season 2 on March 24. As Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock faces off with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and his anti-vigilante regime, the series will also see a major Defenders reunion in Episode 6.

Marvel Studios will finally end a four-year drought of its beloved Special Presentation formula with a one-hour Disney+ epic starring Jon Bernthal's Punisher, setting up his role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Later this year, in the fall, Marvel Studios will conclude the WandaVision trilogy with VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany as the beloved Avenging synthezoid and James Spader's Ultron, flipping the script on a key theme from Agatha All Along.

Fans can also expect new animated offerings in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man at some point in the fall, with X-Men '97 coming back a little before then in the summer ahead of the team's live-action return in Avengers: Doomsday.