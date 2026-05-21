Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch Reveals Spidey's New Weapon Made Just For Savage Hulk

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official merchandise has seemingly revealed Spider-Man's new (secret) weapon against Savage Hulk, and it's quite brilliant. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' fourth Spider-Man movie is set to feature an unexpected clash between the titular web-slinger and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. The official Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer revealed that Bruce Banner will initially appear as a professor at Empire State University tasked with helping Peter understand his unusual DNA mutations, but something will happen to him that will unleash the rage-fueled version of Hulk that will lead to an imminent clash between the original Avenger and Spider-Man.

An official new Spider-Man: Brand New Day toy (via Spider-Man News on X) revealed a Spider-Man action figure with three modes, one of which is an "Anti-Gamma mode" that highlights the glowing reen "anti-gamma webs" shooting out. Peter Parker's new web Variant is clearly designed against Hulk, making this the perfect countermeasure (or secret weapon) against gamma-powered threats.

Marvel Studios

The action figure featured anti-gamma webs with a green aesthetic, indicating that Peter Parker will find a way to upgrade his webs to contain Savage Hulk's chaotic rampage in New York.

Hulk's gamma radiation reinforces his monstrous strength and rage. Peter specifically engineered these webs to neutralize gamma effects, such as dampening radiation or containing rage bursts.

Marvel Studios

The fact that Peter used his genius-level intellect to create an upgraded web-fluid formula that counters the exact kind of gamma chaos underscores the classic "brains over brawn" moment in the two MCU heroes' upcoming clash.

There is also a chance that Bruce Banner helped Peter co-develop the anti-gamma web-fluid formula as a precaution in case he accidentally reverted to his unstable Hulk form. Either way, Hulk will be the 8th Avenger Peter Parker will fight throughout his MCU tenure, joining the likes of Captain America, Bucky Barnes, and Doctor Strange.

Sony Pictures is ramping up promotion for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of its July 31 release date.

Spider-Man's Secret Weapon Against Hulk Could Reveal the Main Villain's Motivation

Marvel Studios

There are many theories about why the Hulk goes "bad" in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, such as being manipulated by Sadie Sink's mystery MCU character, being pushed to the limit by Tombstone, or being injected with Scorpion's poisonous sting that would unleash the Hulk to save Bruce Banner.

Spider-Man's anti-gamma webs could serve as a narrative key that could unmask the villain's deeper motivation in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It's possible that Peter Parker and Bruce Banner are aware that a hidden villain might be scheming behind the scenes against them, leading the pair to work together to develop countermeasures in case one of them goes bad.

This could lead to the development of anti-gamma webs. With Banner's strong expertise with gamma radiation, he could easily lend a hand to Peter and ask him to create a web-fluid catered to weakening him if the Hulk ever goes out. It's also possible that gamma-weakening bullets could be given to Frank Castle as a way to help Peter contain Hulk's rage-fueled outbursts.

Moreover, the Department of Damage Control's fear of uncontrollable powered people could also suggest that the organization is the culprit behind manipulating Hulk to justify crackdowns on superpowered individuals. Peter's anti-gamma webs neutralizing Savage Hulk proves heroes can adapt, undermining the agency's fear-mongering and exposing their real, sinister motivations.