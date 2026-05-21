Lucasfilm Gives Official Response On Mara Jade’s Star Wars Future

Lucasfilm set the record straight on the canon status of a fan-favorite Jedi from the Legends universe of Star Wars. The Star Wars Expanded Universe introduced many iconic characters that later joined the main canon, such as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Darth Revan, and, most recently, HK-47. Despite that, fans have been clamoring for Mara Jade, a strong-willed Jedi Master and the wife of Luke Skywalker from the Legends era, to eventually appear in the canon timeline, but it has yet to happen in any form of media.

During the Writing the Star Wars Universe panel at Megacon 2026 last March (via Popverse), Star Wars: Bloodline author Claudia Gray and Mara Jade creator Timothy Zahn revealed that Lucasfilm repeatedly told them and other Star Wars authors that they cannot bring Mara Jade into canon:

Claudia Gray: "A couple of times I was like, ‘Really? Really, no Mara Jade?’ And they were like, ‘Nope.'" Timothy Zahn: "I asked them too [and they said no]."

This is a particularly intriguing update from Lucasfilm, especially after a July 2025 report indicating that the studio is interested in bringing Mara Jade into the current Star Wars canon.

Star Wars

Star Wars initially introduced Mara Jade as one of Emperor Palpatine's elite secret operatives known as the Emperor's Hands. As a result, she received top-tier training in combat and infiltration while demonstrating strong Force abilities.

Following the death of Emperor Palpatine in Return of the Jedi, Mara Jade became consumed by her final order from the Emperor: kill Luke Skywalker. Driven by this command, she made it her mission to hunt him down. However, when Grand Admiral Thrawn emerged, Mara was forced into an uneasy alliance with Luke and the New Republic.

This alliance between Mara and Luke evolved into mutual respect, setting the stage for her redemption and transition to one of the galaxy's most formidable Jedi. Mara and Luke eventually got married, and they have a son named Ben Skywalker, who grew up to be a powerful Jedi. Mara was later killed by her nephew Jacen Solo, a Force user who turned to the Dark Side and became Darth Caedus.

Given Mara's compelling story in Legends continuity, it would've been interesting to see her story in the main Star Wars canon, with slight tweaks to fit her into the already expansive lore of the galaxy far, far away.

Will Lucasfilm Reverse Course & Introduce Mara Jade?

Star Wars

Lucasfilm's hesitation to fully integrate Mara Jade into the current Star Wars canon is quite understandable.

Luke Skywalker's story arc in the sequel trilogy is already complete, and introducing her would require a significant reworking of established events (specifically Luke's later life and legacy) if the studio decides to bring the character forward in any meaningful way.

While others have speculated that Amy Adams' rumored Jedi character in Star Wars: Starfighter could end up being Mara Jade, it would not be an ideal move to introduce her in the post-sequel trilogy timeline of the Skywalker Saga.

Despite that, Lucasfilm could still find creative ways to bring Mara into canon without a full retcon, such as portraying her as a figure from Luke's past who crosses paths with him only briefly. The studio could even fully retcon Mara's backstory and possibly introduce her as an important character in the post-Rise of Skywalker timeline, potentially meeting Rey Skywalker down the line.