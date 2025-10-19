Star Wars Just Cast Its Next Major Female Jedi (And She's a Perfect Fit)

Star Wars may have just cast its 10th main female Jedi character of the Disney era, that is, if a new insider report is to be believed. The iconic sci-fi canon has been no stranger to female Jedi, dating all the way back to Princess Leia back in the Original Trilogy (even if she never wielded a lightsaber in those movies). Since then, the franchise has not been shy in introducing new force-weilding females to center its star-faring stories on.

A new female Jedi may be on the board in the Star Wars lore, according to a new report from insider Jon Rocha. During a recent episode of Rocha's Hot Mic podcast, he posited that Amy Adams' unknown Star Wars Starfighter character could secretly be the 10th new female Jedi character introduced in the Disney era of the franchise.

"She seems to be a Jedi," Rocha remarked, adding that Ryan Gosling's character is "not a Jedi," but he "has a mission he's on, given to him by Amy Adams:"

"The main kid is Force-sensitive. His mom is being played, as we said, probably by Amy Adams. She seems to be a Jedi and that Ryan Gosling is not a Jedi, but he is helping his nephew escape two evil bad guys who are chasing him across the stars, because he has a mission he's on, given to him by Amy Adams. So, that's what I hear on 'Star Wars: Starfighter...'"

Some have even speculated that Adams' character could be the beloved Star Wars Legends hero, Mara Jade (read more about the Star Wars: Starfighter Mara Jade theory here), but that has not yet been confirmed.

Star Wars: Starfighter follows Ryan Gosling's yet-to-be-named hero, as he is tasked with protecting a young boy, played by Flynn Grey, from a pair of planet-hopping villains brought to life by Mia Goth and batt Smith. The upcoming Star Wars epic will be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy, and is set to hyperspace skip its way into theaters on May 28, 2027.

Every Main Female Jedi of the Disney Era

Daisy Ridley - Rey

Lucasfilm

Of course, leading the charge for the ladies of the modern Star Wars canon is Daisy Ridley's Rey. After debuting as a wayward scavenger in The Force Awakens, Rey went on to become a hero of the Resistance, bringing down the terrifying First Order and restoring peace to the galaxy.

Rey is set to return to screens sometime soon, with a Sequel Trilogy follow-up film centered on the character in the works from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Rosario Dawson - Ahsoka Tano

Lucasfilm

One of the biggest things Disney has done with the Star Wars franchise since taking over was finally introducing a live-action version of Anakin Skywalker's fan-favorite padawan, Ahsoka Tano. Played by Rosario Dawson, this take on Ahsoka first appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2 before getting a show of her own.

Ahsoka's solo streaming series (if you want to call it that) has just finished filming on its second season and is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026. Ahsoka Season 2 will continue the series' 'stuck in another galaxy' story as Dawson's titular Jedi finds herself marooned in the far reaches of unknown space.

Amandla Stenberg - Osha

Lucasfilm

Amandla Stenberg has had the honor of playing not one, but two Force users in the Star Wars galaxy, but only one of them was a Jedi. Osha was first introduced in 2024's The Acolyte series, being one-half of a twin sister pair, both of whom have the power to wield the Force.

Osha was a former Jedi who abandoned the order, only to be pulled back into it after her Sith sister went on a killing spree of fellow Jedi masters.

Carrie-Anne Moss - Indara

Lucasfilm

Carrie-Anne Moss starred as another female Jedi in Disney+'s The Acolyte. Moss brought the wise Master Indara to life. Indara was one of the High Republic Jedi masters who met the end of Mae's red blade to start the series.

Indara was part of the conspiracy behind bringing Mae and Osha into the Jedi order in the first place, with all of her secrets being revealed toward the end of the series.

Rebecca Henderson - Vernestra Rwoh

Lucasfilm

Vernestra Rwoh (played by Rebecca Henderson) is one of the female Jedi to make the jump from the literary world of Star Wars to the screen. The Mirialan Jedi Master existed during the High Republic, playing a significant role in the books set in that era.

She then arrived on Disney+ in The Acolyte, as one of the elder Jedi looking into the string of murders from within the order.

Dafne Keen - Jecki Lon

Lucasfilm

Another Acolyte Jedi was Dafne Keen's Jecki Lon. The fierce Padawan learner appeared as one of the Force users helping Osha and the Order look into the string of murders at the heart of the show.

Jecki did not last long, though, as she was taken out by the cunning Qimir during a brutal confrontation on Khofar.

Juliet Donenfeld - Lys Solay

Lucasfilm

Juliet Donenfeld plays Lys Solay in Disney's star-faring sci-fi franchise. The animated female Jedi is one of the main characters of the children's show Young Jedi Adventures.

The Pantoran Youngling is stationed on the forest planet of Tenoo, as she seeks further training in the Jedi arts.

Karen Fukuhara - F

Lucasfilm

While not part of the Star Wars canon, characters like Karen Fukuhara's F still make this list. F is a female Jedi from the first season of Star Wars: Visions. First introduced in the Visions episode, "The Village Bride," F appears on the scene as a young Force user on the run post-Order 66.

She will return in one of Visions' first-ever sequel stories in the upcoming The Lost Ones, which is set to debut as a part of the anime anthology's third season.

Kimiko Glenn - Lah Kara

Lucasfilm

Another female Force user from Star Wars: Visions is Lah Kara (played by Kimiko Glenn). She appears in the Ninth Jedi short, being a human Force-sensitive woman without any training or knowledge of her Jedi potential.

As the daughter of a sabersmith, Lah discovers her true power after she is tasked with delivering a shipment of sabers to a potential new Jedi order upstart.