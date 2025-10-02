Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter could bring beloved Star Wars Legends character Mara Jade into canon, according to this new fan theory. First introduced as part of Timothy Zahn's Heir to the Empire trilogy as the force-weilding wife of Luke Skywalker, Mara Jade has been one of the most frequently called-upon Legends characters to enter Star Wars canon for years. Despite this, she remains outside of the canon Star Wars universe to the chagrin of many a Star Wars fan.

However, a new report has some thinking that Mara Jade's canon debut is imminent, coming as a part of Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter. New information suggests that Amy Adams' character in the 2027 Star Wars film will be a Force user.

Lucasfilm

Insider Daniel Richtman shared the reported Starfighter details on social media, mentioning that Adams' character will be a Jedi in the film and the mother of the teenage Starfighter co-lead, played by Flynn Gray.

This has led some down the path that Adams could potentially be playing the canon version of Mara Jade, and Gray's character may secretly be the son of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars: Starfighter is set to release in theaters on May 28, 2027. The new film from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy stars Ryan Gosling as an ace pilot in the Star Wars galaxy, who is tasked with the transport of a valuable (for one reason or another) pre-teen played by Owen Gray.

Adams joins Gosling and Gray in the new planet-hopping adventure, along with Morbius star Matt Smith and X actress Mia Goth.

The Mara Jade Star Wars: Starfighter Theory Explained

Lucasfilm

Details on Star Wars: Starfighter are scarce, but there have been whispers that Flynn's character is a Force user as well and is around 12 or 13 years old when the film takes place.

This would mean that there is at least a chance that Amy Adams being Mara Jade could work timeline-wise. Given that Luke Skywalker has died by the time Starfighter comes along, if Flynn's character were to be Luke's son, Mara and Luke would have had to have met more than a decade prior.

According to the movie's official timeline placement, it takes place roughly five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker (making some believe an aged-up Rey could appear as well).

We also know that Rise of Skywalker happened a year after The Last Jedi, and Luke went into his self-imposed exile six years before that.

That adds up to about 12 years between Luke going into hiding and the events of Star Wars: Starfighter, which leaves enough time for a child like Flynn Gray's character to hit about where the movie's teenage lead seems to be hitting.

That means if Amy Adams is Gray's character's mother (as has been previously reported), it is not an impossibility that he is Luke Skywalker's son and Adams is Mara Jade.

One also has to consider that there have been reports over the last several months suggesting that Lucasfilm has been exploring the possibility of bringing Mara Jade into the Star Wars canon.

At this point, this theory is precisely that, a theory. However, the foundation is in place if Lucasfilm wants to introduce the fan-favorite Legends hero into the mainline Star Wars universe.