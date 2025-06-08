This Star Wars Movie Might Be Setting Up Rey’s Return Sooner Than Expected

Fans know that Daisy Ridley's Rey is coming back to the Star Wars world, but a new theory seems to suggest that she could return a whole lot sooner than fans had expected. In fact, it could be as soon as 2027's Star Wars: Starfighter. The new Star Wars film from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is set to star Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth in a new adventure taking place five years after the events of Star The Rise of Skywalker.

A new theory is making the rounds, suggesting that Daisy Ridley's sequel trilogy Jedi master could return to Star Wars in Star Wars: Starfighter. Rey has been confirmed to star in a new film in Lucasian canon from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; however, aside from that, no further future for her character has been announced, but there have been whispers she could appear elsewhere.

That is where this new Star Wars: Starfighter theory comes into play. The theory (posted online by X user Star Wars Holocron) suggests that Rey could be a significant part of Shawn Levy's new movie, potentially being the end goal of its star-faring adventure.

Lucasfilm

Aside from Ryan Gosling's involvement—and the new casting information of X and Pearl actress Mia Goth as one of the film's villains—information on Star Wars: Starfighter remains scarce. But putting together some of the pieces we do have could suggest the return of Daisy Ridley's iconic Jedi hero in the movie.

Starfighter is said to take place five years after The Rise of Skywalker, following Gosling's hero as he protects his young nephew from two terrifying pursuers. And there have been rumors suggesting it could include characters from the sequel trilogy.

Pair that with the subtle lightsaber hum included at the end of the movie's official reveal at Star Wars Celebration and rumors of Ridley's character being a part of several Star Wars projects in the future, and it all could be leading back to Rey.

With all this in mind, the theory asks, what if this mystery nephew character is a Force user and Gosling's hero is traveling the cosmos with him to get him to Rey's new Jedi order (as will be seen in her upcoming solo film)?

Star Wars: Starfighter was officially revealed in April at Star Wars Celebration. Shawn Levy's new film will hit theaters on May 28, 2027. It stars Ryan Gosling in a yet-to-be-announced hero role, squaring off with a new villain played by Mia Goth.

Besides that, not much is known about the movie (aside from all the big names that reportedly turned it down). Filming is reportedly set to get started later this year.

Will Rey Appear in Star Wars: Starfighter?

Lucasfilm

As far as theories go, this Rey in Star Wars: Starfighter theory has some juice behind it. Often, these sorts of hypotheses can be dismissed without any significant evidence to back them up; however, that is not the case here.

Much has been made about Lucasfilm's look toward Rey as an anchor to tie the future of the Star Wars franchise with reported plans to include her in several projects going forward (per The Hollywood Reporter).

While some expressed concerns about Daisy Ridley's role as a foundational figure in the franchise's next era, inclusions such as this actually make sense for the character.

This does not mean she is going to be the main character of every movie/TV show taking place after the sequel trilogy, but throwing her in as a reference or cameo (or, in this case, being the movie's end goal) for this post-Rise of Skywalker timeframe could add to her legend while building on the story set by the last three mainline films.

Rey's role in Star Wars: Starfighter could work similarly to Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian Season 2. Maybe she won't swoop in to save the day as Luke did for Grogu and Din Djarin, but as a pleasant surprise for longtime fans, setting this nephew character on a new path while laying the groundwork for Rey's New Jedi Order movie, which is still in the works.