Star Wars Reveals Why We See Pedro Pascal's Face in The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie

The Mandalorian & Grogu has confirmed why Din Djarin is seen without his helmet in the upcoming Star Wars movie. The Mandalorian revealed to viewers that Mandalorians, particularly those following the creed of the Children of the Watch, are forbidden from removing their helmets. As a result, fans rarely saw Pedro Pascal's face in the series, with a handful of exceptions.

Trailers for The Mandalorian & Grogu have already confirmed that Din Djarin will be unmasked once more in the 2026 Star Wars movie, with Pascal returning to play the Mandalorian beneath the helmet, and now a new clip has confirmed why. The scene, released on Star Wars' official social accounts, was titled "Bring Me His Helmet" and shows a standoff between Djarin and the Hutt twins.

Lucasfilm

In the clip, the Hutts demand that Embo, a rival bounty hunter working for the twins, bring them the Mandalorian's helmet. Embo swiftly does so, revealing a rare look at Pascal, as Djarin, under the armor.

Lucasfilm

The Hutt brother appraises the helmet, noting that Mandalorian steel is "priceless on the black market." The sister then chimes in, adding that "what's even more, is knowing we have shamed you forever."

Lucasfilm

The Twins know the Mandalorian creed, and they know Djarin will be "outcast for letting an enemy see [his] face." Furious and determined, Djarin threatens, "not if you all die." This gets a laugh from the Hutts and sets up an intense rivalry between the two sides that will be further explored in the rest of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Lucasfilm

This clip confirms that Djarin's unmasking in The Mandalorian & Grogu is not his choice. It's a result of a power move from the Hutts, who both want to shame Din Djarin and sell his priceless armor to make money.

Pascal had teased in an interview with Empire previously that the reason behind the helmet removal in The Mandalorian and Grogu would "[make] perfect sense." After Djarin went to such lengths in The Mandalorian Season 3 to atone for removing his helmet, having it forcibly removed by his enemies is now one of the few logical reasons left for his face to be seen.

The full clip from The Mandalorian & Grogu can be viewed below:

The Mandalorian & Grogu is releasing in cinemas on May 22, 2026. The film, directed by Jon Favreau, continues the story set up in Disney+'s The Mandalorian series, with Pascal returning as Din Djarin, along with new stars Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Steve Blum.

Every Time the Mandalorian Has Removed His Helmet & Why

The Mandalorian - Season 1, Episode 4

Disney+

Early into The Mandalorian's run, Season 1 Episode 4 established the answers to simple questions like: how do Mandalorians eat if they have to wear their helmets 24/7?

While helping villagers on the planet Sorgan, Din Djarin reveals to Omera, a local, the strict rules that prevent him from showing his face to anyone. While the audience doesn't actually see his face, the episode shows Djarin putting on his helmet after eating, revealing they can safely remove their helmets to eat and sleep, provided they are alone.

The Mandalorian - Season 1, Episode 8

Disney+

The first major face reveal for Din Djarin took place in The Mandalorian's Season 1 finale, when the reprogrammed bounty hunter droid, IG-11, allies with Mando and decides to save his life.

"I need to remove your helmet if I am to save you," IG-11 tells him. The Mandalorian tries to stop him, warning that it is forbidden for any living thing to see his face, to which IG-11 reminds him, "I am not a living thing." In this instance, the Mandalorian manages to circumvent the rules of his creed, but he hasn't always been so lucky.

The Mandalorian - Season 2, Episode 7

Disney+

The first time Djarin actually breaks his creed is during a high-stakes Imperial infiltration mission in Season 2 Episode 7 of The Mandalorian.

While disguised as an Imperial Trooper, Djarin is forced to remove his helmet to complete a facial recognition scan and complete the mission. He is then confronted by an Imperial officer and forced to keep his helmet off to blend in. During this time, not only does his ally, Mayfield, see Djarin's face, but several dozen Imperials do as well.

The Mandalorian - Season 2, Episode 8

Disney+

So far, the only time the Mandalorian has intentionally removed his helmet in Star Wars canon is in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. As Djarin hands over Grogu to Luke Skywalker to complete his Jedi training, the Mandalorian decides to remove his helmet so that Grogu can look upon his real face, and the two share a tearful goodbye.

While it's a touching moment, it's one that Djarin must atone for later in Season 3.