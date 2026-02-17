The Mandalorian & Grogu Finally Confirms a Familiar Villain, Embo

The Mandalorian & Grogu will officially bring back The Clone Wars' bounty hunter villain Embo. The 2026 release marks Star Wars' return to theaters for the first time in seven years, and much of the story remains a mystery, beyond its promise that Din Djarin and Grogu are recruited by the New Republic at a time when Imperial warlords threaten peace in the galaxy. Fans previously learned that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon would be replaced as The Mandalorian's main villain for his big screen spin-off, but the identity of Mando's next foe remained a mystery.

Lucasfilm delivered the first look at Embo in The Mandalorian & Grogu, finally confirming previous reports of his live-action debut in the 2026 blockbuster.

Star Wars

Kristian Harloff reported last year that Embo will be one of the main villains in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The YouTuber elaborated on Embo's role in the 2026 flick, stating that Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin is hired to rescue Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt after the bounty hunter is recruited to kill him by two Hutts.

It appears Rotta won't be the only one in danger from Embo's wrath, as the trailer pictured him approaching a hut similar to Din Djarin's on Nevarro.

Star Wars

While Embo is mostly silent and only speaks in his native Kyuzo language, his limited lines are delivered by Dave Filoni, who was recently appointed Lucasfilm President and will reportedly reprise his role in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Filoni (on top of his role as co-writer and executive producer) joins The Mandalorian & Grogu alongside Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Steve Blum, with the flick set to grace theaters on May 26.

Who Is Mandalorian & Grogu's Embo?

Star Wars

Alongside the likes of Cad Bane, Embo was renowned as one of the best bounty hunters active in the Clone Wars. He was known for being an athletic, merciless fighter, capable of taking on Jedi and Sith, utilizing his bowcaster and shield hat.

Embo was introduced in The Clone Wars Season 2, Episode 17, "Bounty Hunters," which saw Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano crash land on Felucia and join four bounty hunters in protecting local farmers from Hondo Ohnaka's pirate gang.

Funnily enough, Embo's Star Wars journey almost ended there, as Dave Filoni confirmed that, in the original script, he died, although that was changed into an injury when "the crew intervened" due to simply liking him too much.

Over the years, Embo has been hired by Asajj Ventress, Darth Sidious, the Hutt Grand Council, and many more. He has even managed to go toe-to-toe with Savage Opress and Anakin Skywalker, surviving and avoiding capture.