Star Wars Officially Unveils 6th-Ever Live-Action Baby Creature

Star Wars has officially revealed its sixth live-action addition to the galaxy's roster of adorable baby creatures. The franchise, long defined not just by epic battles but also by collectible toys, is set to return to theaters in 2026 with The Mandalorian & Grogu. Joining them will be an all-new baby species, hoping to generate more cuteness approval among fans.

The new The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer gave fans a delightful first look at a Baby Rhodian, quickly earning the affectionate nickname "Baby Greedo." Set against the series' familiar mix of Western-inspired music and bounty hunter drama, the brief scene shows the infant Rodian looking frightened in a floating carrier.

This moment in the trailer is actually pivotal to the ending. After being taken out of their carrier, Grogu promptly hops in and uses it to jet away.

Though he doesn't shoot first like his infamous adult counterpart, the clip leans into his reptilian charm, echoing the same cuteness that made Grogu (Baby Yoda) a breakout star.

Rodians have a storied history in Star Wars lore, known for their roles as bounty hunters and informants during the Clone Wars. While adult Rodians like Greedo became infamous in the galaxy, the trailer suggests that even their youngest members can captivate audiences.

Baby Greedo's appearance, alongside other creatures like Anzellans and Hutt gladiators, shows the new Star Wars film's lean into legendary aliens.

Star Wars' Other Famous Babies

Baby Ewok

While the term "Wokling" might sound like something found on a brunch menu, these tiny residents of the forest moon of Endor were the original Star Wars equivalent of Baby Yoda. First appearing in Return of the Jedi, they were a pivotal (and controversial) addition that signaled a shift toward more family-friendly storytelling from George Lucas.

Culturally, Baby Ewoks paved the way for every small, merchandising-friendly creature that followed, proving that the Jedi and lightsabers weren't the only thing that could move product.

Ewoks are also a great point of contention for Star Wars, being the source of many to rank Episode 6 last among the original trilogy. However, they've had great lasting power, especially with Disney being able to add these cute furry creatures to their collectibles.

Baby Yoda

When The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ in 2019, nobody was prepared for the 50-year-old infant, formally known as Grogu, who was instantly and universally dubbed "Baby Yoda."

Within days of his first appearance, Baby Yoda became a full-blown cultural phenomenon, with Lucasfilm having kept the secret safe before release.

A few things make Baby Yoda so iconic: enormous eyes, a tiny body, and an endearing combination of powerful Force abilities and infant-like complete helplessness.

Narratively, the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2 was also one of the more emotional moments in recent Star Wars history, with Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) having to go their separate ways.

Baby Yoda's cultural impact is arguably the biggest of any Star Wars character introduced in the Disney era, giving the new film a chance to overperform box office expectations.

Baby Porg

The first appearance of Porgs in The Last Jedi introduced audiences to small, bird-like creatures native to Ahch-To, the planet of Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) exile.

Baby Porgs, or Porglets, as seen on Star Wars trading cards, are small sphere-shaped creatures that will eventually grow into their bird-like bodies. Porgs were a notable creature addition to the Sequel Trilogy, known for Chewbacca having an appetite for them and their high-pitched squeal.

The babies themselves haven't had too much time to shine, but who's to say that won't change in a future Star Wars film, like a story that takes place after The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: Starfighter.

Baby Noti

Introduced in the Ahsoka series, the Noti are a nomadic, snail-like species inhabiting the distant world of Peridea.

These small, hermit-crab-adjacent beings are characterized by their rock-like shells, which they use for protection and camouflage in the wasteland.

The Noti are portrayed as gentle, shy, and deeply communal, forming a bond with the stranded Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Expect the Noti to return in Season 2 of Ahsoka as Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are still marooned on Peridea.

Baby Neel

The "Baby Neel" title really belongs to Neel's three younger siblings: Jobo, Jorko, and Tuloo. These tiny, blue, elephant-like Myykians made their debut in the first episode of Skeleton Crew, giving fans a look at the even more pint-sized versions of this endearing new species.

Some fans were disappointed to learn that Myykians are a different species from Star Wars icon Max Rebo, despite both resembling blue elephants. Hopefully, more of Neel and his family will be given more stories in the future seasons of Skeleton Crew, as their adorable stature made them early fan favorites.