Star Wars Officially Unveils 5th Scary Creature in Mandalorian and Grogu Movie

Star Wars officially confirmed that five unique creatures will show up in The Mandalorian & Grogu, thanks to the teaser that was previously released and the full trailer that just recently debuted. Since the first Star Wars film was released in 1977, the franchise has had an ever-growing library of creepy crawlies, monstrous creatures, and scary life forms, both big and small. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be continuing that trend.

A full-length trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu was recently released, and along with showcasing a lot of specific story beats that will take place within the upcoming film, the footage included multiple creatures that could be friends or foes (but most likely the latter).

Some of these creatures will look rather familiar to diehard Star Wars fans, but others appear to be fresh creations from the Lucasfilm creative team.

All 5 Scary Creatures Confirmed to Appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu

Dragonsnake

Lucasfilm

One creature that appeared in the recently released trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu (a movie many Star Wars fans are worried about) looks extremely similar to a Dragonsnake. A Dragonsnake is a beast that has shown up in Star Wars canon before, and while it is not confirmed that the one in the trailer is a true Dragonsnake, it looks to be an albino version of one.

Notably, in The Clone Wars Season 3, an episode titled "Hunt for Ziro" features a Dragonsnake facing off against Obi-Wan Kenobi and Quinlan Vos. The two Jedi fight this creature on the planet Nal Hutta, which is the homeworld of the Hutts. Since Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt will play a major role in The Mandalorian & Grogu, it is possible that this scene from the trailer is set on Nal Hutta.

In general, Dragonsnakes are predatory reptiles that often hide underneath the surface of murky water, waiting to pounce on their prey. In this case, it looks as though Din Djarin has fallen victim to an albino version of the creature.

Unknown Alien Character

Lucasfilm

The only creature that has appeared in The Mandalorian & Grogu's marketing material that seemingly does not belong to any established species in the Star Wars universe is an alien that popped up in the most recent trailer and muttered a couple of lines to Grogu.

Specifically, at around the 1:26 mark, this reptile-like creature with teeth asked Grogu, "Are you scared?" After Grogu nodded his head, the creature said, "You should be." Obviously, it is unclear what this creature's motivations are. It is possible that it kidnapped Grogu, but it could also be a bounty hunter or another minor antagonist who is just trying to intimidate the Mandalorian Foundling.

Mantellian Savrip

Lucasfilm

Another creature that showed up in both of the Mandalorian & Grogu trailers is one that Star Wars fans may not have known they had seen before. In fact, it has popped up in one way or another many times throughout the Star Wars franchise, and that is a Mantellian Savrip.

Technically, a Mantellian Savrip has never actually appeared in true form in a Star Wars movie or TV show before. Instead, it is one of the pieces of the game dejarik, which is most commonly seen on the round game board inside the Millennium Falcon.

Savrips are reptiles from Ord Mantell, best known for their size and strength. In The Mandalorian & Grogu, it seems as though Din Djarin will go face-to-face with a Savrip inside a gladiator ring.

Amani

Lucasfilm

An Amani was showcased in the first teaser released for The Mandalorian & Grogu. Specifically, it was the creature with a flat face, grimacing, and sticking its head out of the water.

Amani are originally from Maridun, but they were also spotted on Utupau during the Clone Wars era. They were historically considered a dangerous and primitive species, but have not been featured much in Star Wars media.

The first time an Amani was shown on-screen was in Return of the Jedi. During the scenes at Jabba's Palace, an Amani can be spotted in that film.

Sewer Rat

Lucasfilm

One of the creatures that stole the spotlight in the first Mandalorian & Grogu trailer was a sewer rat, which was found at, hence the name, a sewer. Particularly, it had one large eye and big teeth.

In the teaser, it seemingly wanted to attack Grogu, but Grogu used one of his new gadgets to spray its eye with some kind of green goo.

