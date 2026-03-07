With Halle Berry Shattering Marvel Fans’ Avengers: Doomsday Hopes, These 3 Upcoming MCU Movies Would Still Be Perfect for Her Storm Return

The X-Men are preparing to help protect the multiverse alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday. However, the team won't be at full strength when it makes its live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



While Doomsday's unique marketing confirms that Professor X and Magneto are on the same page heading into the fifth Avengers film, they'll be without one mutant heavyweight: Storm. Halle Berry wasn't lucky enough to receive a chair in the cast announcement, and the Hollywood trades have yet to tease an appearance from the Oscar-winner.



The best argument against Storm making her presence felt in Doomsday, though, is the fact that Berry continues to keep the dark clouds in place. While speaking to Variety while promoting her newest movie, Crime 101, she put her foot down about Doomsday, saying, "Storm's not there. I promise you. You all think I’m being coy and I'm being silly, but I'm not there."

One of the X-Men's core members not showing up for the fight against Doctor Doom will be a tough pill to swallow. But Marvel Studios may have different plans for Storm, ones that allow her to step out of the shadow of her fellow mutants.

MCU Movies That Are Natural Landing Spots for Halle Berry's Storm

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel

As much as Doomsday feels like an all-hands-on-deck situation, the MCU has to keep at least a few of its cards close to the vest in order to make Avengers: Secret Wars a movie to remember. There's a decent chance that Storm will be part of the cavalry that arrives in the 2027 film, joining the fray alongside some other familiar faces and helping turn the tide of the conflict.

And there's one actor who would be especially happy about that development: Chris Hemsworth. Berry's Crime 101 co-star revealed in an interview with Cinemablend that he would like to see Thor and Storm cross paths in the MCU:

"I don't know, I think he'd be—I think he'd be like, 'Oh, we're the same. We have something in common, the incredible wielding of the weather patterns talent.'"

Black Panther 3

Marvel

Ryan Coogler drops hints now and again about the third installment in the Black Panther franchise. Denzel Washington has a role waiting for him, and given Coogler's ability to amass talent, getting Berry on board sounds like a walk in the park.

Having Storm visit Wakanda would open up a world of possibilities, as the character has a deep history with the nation in the comics. At one point, she even strikes up a relationship with T'Challa and becomes queen, serving as a positive influence to a monarch with a lot of weight on his shoulders.

With Earth-616's T'Challa gone, a visit from a variant who has a mutant partner could be just what the doctor ordered for Black Panther 3. After all, there are constant rumors about Damson Idris taking over for Chadwick Boseman in some capacity in the near future.

X-Men Movie Reboot

Marvel

The final option for Storm's return is the X-Men reboot that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is hard at work on. While all signs point to new actors portraying Cyclops and Co., having at least one familiar face around would help the transition go smoothly.

Berry didn't get many chances to shine in Fox's X-Men movies, with her most memorable moment being a toad joke that didn't land well. With that being the case, the MCU can make things right by having the actress serve as a mentor for a new generation of heroes.

Storm has led the X-Men in the source material on more than one occasion, so she wouldn't look out of place at the top of the mutant food chain.