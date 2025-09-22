Star Wars Reveals First Look At Jabba The Hutt’s Son as an Adult In Upcoming Movie (Photos)

Star Wars officially revealed the first look at Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta, in The Mandalorian and Grogu's first teaser trailer. Jabba the Hutt is a prominent antagonist in the original Star Wars trilogy and the Clone Wars era, often causing trouble and mayhem against the heroes of the galaxy far, far away. Jabba played a crucial role in taking Han Solo hostage for his undelivered payment in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi before he was rescued by Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca. During the ensuing rescue mission, Jabba the Hutt was strangled by Leia, essentially leading to his untimely death.

Despite Jabba's death, his legacy is confirmed to continue in The Mandalorian & Grogu in the form of the arrival of his son, Rotta. After Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan gave attendees an exclusive look at Rotta, the first teaser trailer for the 2026 movie finally unveiled a high-quality and official look at Jabba's son.

Star Wars officially released the first trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu, revealing the best look yet at Rotta the Hutt.

Star Wars

At the 0:52 mark of the trailer, Rotta can be seen hyping up the audience inside an arena where Din Djarin and Grogu appear to be watching gladiator-like battles.

The Mandalorian & Grogu marks the first live-action appearance of Rotta the Hutt. The character is voiced by The Bear lead star Jeremy Allen White.

Rotta's last prominent appearance was during The Clone Wars movie, where his great-uncle, Ziro, mapped out a plan to kill him and to frame the Jedi for his abduction. However, the assassination plot was foiled by Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano.

Not much is known about Rotta's role, but the confirmation that he is an adult suggests that he is the new leader of the Hutt Clan, posing as an antagonistic figure in the Din Djarin and Grogu's big-screen adventure.

Directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by him and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian and Grogu movie continues Din Djarin and Grogu's story as they are hired by the New Republic to seek out and defeat Imperial warlords across the galaxy. The movie stars Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White, with award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson set to return to create the film's score.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu will premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Watch the official trailer below:

Why The Mandalorian & Grogu Could Give Rotta the Hutt a Different Legacy

Star Wars

As one of the exciting key Star Wars characters in The Mandalorian and Grogu, it would be a waste to see Rotta be portrayed as a generic villain, similar to how his father, Jabba, is portrayed in previous projects. One way for Rotta's portrayal to be unique is for the upcoming movie to humanize him.

While there is a good chance that Rotta may start as an antagonistic force ready to wreak havoc and cause trouble for Din Djarin and Grogu, The Mandalorian and Grogu could pull off a twist by revealing that he could eventually become a reluctant ally instead.

Given that the adult version of Rotta is a gladiator-type character in The Mandalorian and Grogu, he could be a formidable ally for Mando and Grogu, with him potentially giving them a hand in the ensuing chaos against the Imperial remnants they are trying to eliminate in the movie.

The movie could also see Rotta giving Din Djarin vital information about the warlords, potentially providing them with an advantage in the looming battle ahead.

While Rotta may have a bone to pick against the New Republic (specifically with Princess Leia because of the part she played in her father's death), his perspective may have changed after learning that two Jedi saved him when he was abducted in the past.

Although organizing underground gladiator battles may be his way of amusement and possibly still his means of creating illegal shenanigans, Rotta may still be a good Hutt at his core, which could differentiate his legacy from his father's.