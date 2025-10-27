Star Wars Officially Unveils The Mandalorian's New Sidekick (Sorry, Grogu)

The Mandalorian has a new sidekick set to debut in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu movie. The 2026 Star Wars film will see Pedro Pascal's chrome-domed bounty hunter and his adorable force-wielding ward take the leap from Disney+ to the big screen. This will send the pair on an epic space-faring adventure under the watch of director Jon Favreau, where they will encounter a multitude of colorful characters (some familiar and some completely new).

One of The Mandalorian movie's returning names is Rotta the Hutt (as seen in the original Clone Wars movie), this time being played by The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White. And it seems White may have let slip some details about his Star Wars character ahead of the upcoming blockbuster.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, White divulged that his grown-up son, of classic Star Wars crime boss, Jabba the Hutt, will be seen "running around for a lot of the movie together" with Pascal's Din Djarin.

This is the first indication that White's newest addition to the Hutt family will be joining Mando for at least part of their adventure in the film, joining Grogu as one of Mando's central sidekicks.

Plot specifics for the new movie have not been revealed as of yet; however, the film's recently released first trailer did tease what seemed to be an epic gladiator arena sequence featuring White's Rotta the Hutt.

White's character has been described as the 'ripped' son of Tatooine crime lord and the leader of the Hutt crime syndicate, Jabba the Hutt. The last time the character was seen on-screen in the galaxy far, far away came as an infant in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as he was kidnapped by the villainous Asajj Ventress.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to open in theaters on May 22, 2026. Directed by The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau (best known for his directing work on films like Iron Man and Elf), the Mando movie will follow Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his pint-sized Jedi companion, Grogu, as they embark on an epic star-hopping journey following three seasons confined to Disney+.

How Will Rotta the Hutt Factor into The Mandalorian & Grogu

Star Wars

While it is now clear that Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt will play a key role in whatever Jon Favreau has planned for 2026's The Mandalorian movie, it remains unclear exactly how the character will factor into the movie's story. This is especially the case now that it has been revealed he will (at least for a time) be a part of Mando's team.

The only plot details fans have gotten on the film so far reveal that "the Mandalorian and Grogu are on a course for action and adventure," mentioning "toppling Imperial remnant AT-ATs" and "venturing into a gladiator fight." That is relatively little to go off of.

Some have speculated that the movie could be centered on a massive heist job Mando undertakes to steal the Hutt syndicate's primary vault. If that is the case, perhaps Rotta is the one behind the idea.

After his father died in Return of the Jedi, there is a chance another member of the Hutts took control of the galaxy-spanning crime ring, leaving Rotta and his side of the family in the rearview.

This movie could see him attempt to restore his familial line to its former glory, stealing the Hutt vault with Mando and seizing control of the Hutt criminal empire in the process.