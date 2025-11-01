The Mandalorian Star Confirms Their Surprisingly Low Screentime In 2026 Movie

One star of 2026's The Mandalorian movie revealed that the upcoming film will barely include them when it hits theaters next year. Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu will usher in a new era for Star Wars on the big screen, marking the first new movie from the franchise in over half a decade. The upcoming star-faring epic will include plenty of familiar characters from the Mando streaming series, like Din Djarin and Grogu, but who will have the bulk of the screen time around them remains to be seen.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, The Mandalorian & Grogu actor Sigourney let slip some shocking details about her screentime in the new movie. "I was only set for a few days," Weaver posited when asked about the project, seemingly indicating she is not in the film for very long.

"I got a drink from someone with a very different kind of head than I have," she added, leading on that the brief bar scene fans have seen her Ward character in so far may be it for her in the 2026 blockbuster:

Weaver: "I was thrilled. I was only set for a few days, but I was surrounded by all kinds of different creatures. I got a drink from someone with a very different kind of head than I have." Horowitz: "You get to work with both Pedro and Grogu, quality time with 'Mandalorian and Grogu'?" Weaver: "I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

Weaver is playing a wholly new character in the Mandalorian universe in the upcoming film. Named Ward, she has been described as a New Republic colonel and leader who previously served as a pilot in the Rebel Alliance. It is unclear how she will factor into the Mando movie's story, but the recently released teaser for the film seems to hint that she is responsible for giving Din and Grogu their grand mission.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is due out in theaters on May 22, 2026. The movie stars Wevaer alongside Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen-White, and Jonny Coyne, as Mando and his force-weilding companion are given a planet-hopping mission in the wake of the Empire's fall.

Ranking the Confirmed Mandalorian & Grogu Characters By Expected Screentime

Trapper Wolf

After popping up during the mainline Mandalorian Disney+ series, Dave Filoni's Trapper Wolf has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Mando movie.

The New Republic X-wing pilot (played by Lucasfilm's head of creative) is not expected to have much screen time in the new film, but rather be a fun cameo for fans of the greater Star Wars universe.

Zeb

Marking another return of a fan-favorite character (albeit a very different one) is Star Wars Rebels' Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios. The hulking Lasat is best known as one of the Ghost crew from the hit animated series, helping fight the Empire during the time between the Prequels and the Original Trilogy.

Zeb previously appeared in a brief cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3. He looks to have at least one action scene in the new Mando movie, but does not look to be one of the film's main characters by any means.

Imperial Warlord (Jonny Coyne's character)

Johnny Coyner's yet-to-be-named Imperial Warlord is the most complicated Mandalorian & Grogu character to predict in terms of screentime. He could appear in a hologram for a split second or be a significant part of the movie's plot.

Given that, to this point, the only nugget of information about the movie's sweeping narrative we have received mentions Mando being tasked with investigating an Imperial remnant, one can assume Coyne's character may be connected to that, potentially being the movie's main villain.

Rotta

After first debuting in the original Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie back in 2008, The Bear star Jeremy Allen-White will bring to life an aged-up version of Rotta the Hutt, the son of intergalactic crimelord Jabba the Hutt.

Rotta has been branded as a significant part of the new movie. White teased in a recent interview that his slug-like alien will actually accompany Mando and Grogu on their quest across the galaxy, meaning he could see as much screen time as both the film's central heroes.

Grogu

One could argue that Grogu kept Star Wars afloat in the five or so years since the last movie from the franchise. The adorable little Force user has been the figurehead of Lucasfilm's streaming efforts since 2019 and is now ready to take things to the big screen.

Seeing as his name is in the title, along with Pedro Pascal's titular Mandalorian, and he will be (for a lot of people) the selling point of this movie, fans can expect to see plenty of this galiant green Jedi learner when The Mandalorian & Grogu comes to theaters.

The Mandalorian

Standing alongside Grogu in the new film, which is sure to span its entire runtime, will be Pedro Pascal's The Mandalorian (also known as Din Djarin). Din started as a wayward bounty hunter back at the beginning of The Mandalorian Season 1, but has grown into so much more after coming into the company of his force-wielding ward.

He and Grogu will be tasked with some epic mission in the new movie, going on a journey across the stars to take on an Imperial remnant causing problems for the New Republic.