2026's Clone Wars Sequel Unveils Its First Merch - And It Looks Perfect

Star Wars has unveiled the first merchandise from the Disney+ sequel series to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, headlined by Darth Maul. The spiny-head Sith, first introduced in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, is set to make a grand comeback next year on streaming, starring in a series all to his own. Maul: Shadow Lord will follow the fan-favorite villain in the wake of Order 66 as he adjusts to his new intergalactic surroundings.

In anticipation of the new animated series, Star Wars and Hasbro have partnered for a new hyper-detailed Maul figure that shows off the character in all his Dark Side glory. The new Vintage Collection figure is modeled after the character's look as he will appear in the upcoming Maul: Shadow Lord series, sporting his signature double-sided lightsaber, black robes, and mechanical prosthetic legs.

Hasbro

This marks the first merchandise to be based on Maul: Shadow Lord, continuing on the Sith's storyline established in The Clone Wars.

The new figure is currently only available for pre-order, with shipments expected to begin on March 1, 2026. He will run fans $19.99 and comes with the Maul figure, along with his beloved lightsaber.

Hasbro

The character's mechanical legs seem to resemble those from Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7, with an almost armored look extending up to his knee.

Hasbro

This indicates that the character will not have undergone any significant upgrades since his last appearance in the canon Star Wars universe. Maul's design being the same also further ties The Clone Wars to Shadow Lord, maintaining a throughline between the two shows.

Hasbro

Maul notably lost his legs to close out his Star Wars debut in Episode I, where he was bisected by a young Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) after the Sith lord killed his master Qui-Gon Jinn.

Lucasfilm

He would then reappear years later as part of the animated Clone Wars series, first being attached to the body of a horrifying spider monster, which gave him eight creepy-crawling legs and a bulbous tail.

Lucasfilm

He then got his first pair of true mechanical prosthetic legs. The first iteration of the character's metallic appendages was more robotic-looking than their final design.

Lucasfilm

They included long, bowing claws almost similar to those of the terrifying General Grievous and an extra joint in the knee. This made the character seem even more alien than he already was, rocking a pair of almost bug-like mecha-legs.

Lucasfilm

This was all before Maul got yet another upgrade for The Clone Wars' final season, which looked much closer to metallic boots rather than anything of alien origin.

Lucasfilm

These are the legs featured in the new Shadow Lord figure, which teases the character's look in the upcoming 2026 Disney+ series.

Maul: Shadow Lord is the latest animated series from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars team. The new Disney+ is set to arrive sometime in 2026, following Maul (voiced by Sam Witwer) as he picks up the pieces of his life following the rise of the Empire.

It will mark the first time the oft-celebrated Sith will be the main character of his own Star Wars series, sending him on a grand adventure in one of the most uncertain times in galactic history.

Will Darth Maul Get an Upgrade in Maul: Shadow Lord?

The Darth Maul that is set to make his 2026 Disney+ return in Maul: Shadow Lord will likely look and sound much the same as fans remember him from the acclaimed Clone Wars series, but that does not mean he will not level up in some way throughout the show's run.

It is unclear just how much time Shadow Lord will take place over, but it does have the chance to fill in a massive gap in time for the character.

After the Maul series takes place, one of the next times the Prequels villain pops up is in the hit Rebels series, clashing with characters like Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, slightly before that, he makes another appearance. Fans will remember that the horned anti-hero has a brief cameo during the final moments of Solo: A Star Wars Story, appearing as the leader of the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn.

Perhaps, Maul will get less of a physical upgrade in Shadow Lord and more of a mental one or societal one, rising the ranks in the galaxy's grimy underworld and becoming the crime boss he is seen as at the end of Solo.