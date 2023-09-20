Ahsoka's Ezra Bridger Recast Explained: Who Is Eman Esfandi?

Ahsoka Episode 6 saw the proper debut of Eman Esfandi as a recast of Star Wars Rebels' Ezra Bridger.

While heading into Ahsoka it was an exciting prospect for fans to see what Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi has been up to since her cameo appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2, part of the promise of the series was getting to follow up on characters from the beloved animated Rebels series.

While audiences had seen the likes of Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Grand Admiral Thrawn in the lead-up to the series, one name that had remained shrouded in mystery was the spunky, young Jedi Ezra Bridger.

Time to Meet Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger

Following weeks of teases - and a hologram appearance here and there - Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger finally got the spotlight in Episode 6 of Lucasfilm's Ahsoka series.

This marks the character's first proper live-action appearance in Star Wars history, with Esfandi taking over for Taylor Gray, who voiced the character in the animated Rebels series.

After jetting off amidst a pack of hyperspace-faring whales, known as the Purgil, at the end of Rebels along with the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra was finally reunited with one of his Ghost crew members Sabine Wren, in the latest entry to Dave Filoni's Star Wars epic.

Sabine found her former crewmate years later stranded in another galaxy altogether on the mysterious planet of Peridea at the center of the latest episode.

Esfandi's version of the character is much older than fans last saw him (aside from the brief hologram seen earlier in the series), sporting long hair, a beard, and robes that look native to Peridea.

Having separated from Thrawn at some point since the conclusion of Rebels, Esfandi's Ezra seems to be living on Peridea amongst the adorable nomadic turtle people known as the Noti.

Who Exactly Is Ahsoka's Eman Esfandi?

While fans knew Eman Esfandi's appearance in Ahsoka was eventually coming, it will be exciting for the Star Wars faithful to finally see him in all his Jedi glory.

Esfandi has been attached to the role since September 2022, with The Hollywood Reporter being the first to report the actor had officially been cast as the live-action Ezra.

Esfandi's casting came after months of rumors of Aladdin star Mena Massoud being linked to Ezra, with the star going as far as potentially teasing his Ahsoka involvement.

However, it turns out those Massoud casting rumors were mere speculation, with Esfandi ultimately getting the role.

Ahsoka marks Esfandi's major TV debut, with his biggest credit to date being a supporting role in the Oscar-winning King Richard.

It remains unknown what the 26-year-old's future within the Star Wars franchise looks like. However, seeing as much of the Ahsoka cast will seemingly play into Dave Filoni's upcoming MandoVerse movie, the door is open for more of Esfandi's Ezra beyond the ongoing Disney+ series.

New episodes of Ahsoka debut on Disney+ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET until October 3.