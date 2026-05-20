Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gets Release Shift In Some International Markets

An official Sony Pictures social media account confirmed an earlier release date for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in select markets worldwide. Brand New Day will be the first of two Marvel movies being released in 2026, giving Tom Holland his first solo MCU adventure in nearly five years. Now, as the sequel gets closer to its release, Sony has confirmed its strategy for how and when it will reach different parts of the world.

Sony Pictures' X account from Germany and the Philippines confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released two days earlier in those countries on July 29, 2026, instead of its previous release date of July 31, 2026. Additionally, IMDb listings indicate the movie will release one day early in Italy, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Ukraine on July 30th, 2026.

For now, the United States and all other international markets outside of those mentioned will keep Spider-Man: Brand New Day's original release date of July 31st, 2026.

This trend has been used often in the past, starting as early as the MCU's first movie, Iron Man, in 2008 (which opened internationally starting on April 30 before coming to the U.S. on May 2). The only films in MCU history that have not used this tactic were 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, both of which were released on the same day all over the world.

For the Spider-Man movies, 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming had its first premieres on July 5 in countries like Ireland and the United Kingdom before getting its USA debut on July 7. 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home used a similar technique, premiering in countries like China and Japan on July 28 before arriving in the US on July 2.

Meanwhile, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home (the MCU's biggest solo movie ever) first hit theaters in the UK, France, Italy, South Korea, and more on December 15. It then came to the USA on December 17 and became one of the ten highest-grossing films in history, along with the highest-grossing solo superhero movie ever made.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the MCU's second Phase 6 movie and the fourth Spider-Man movie released as part of Marvel Studios' collaboration with Sony Pictures. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal, this sequel will show Peter Parker operating under the radar as Spider-Man in a world unaware of his existence, while facing new enemies that will threaten his life and the lives of those he loves.

Will Early Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Lead to Spoilers?

Sony Pictures

While most Marvel movies have used similar release strategies, the real concern moving forward is whether the film will be spoiled before it makes its United States debut. While Homecoming did not have much leaked before its premiere, Far From Home had major plot points (including Mysterio's turn and the post-credits identity reveal) go online weeks before its debut.

No Way Home's spoilers were even more widespread (even including star Alfred Molina's interviews), with much of the multiversal storylines being spoken about publicly before the movie hit theaters. Some of the more specific details came into the light in the days and weeks leading up to its release, even though Sony held the world premiere the same week as its debut to help curtail this from happening.

Some are already worried that this may happen for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although these kinds of leaks and early spoilers have not been quite as prevalent online in recent years. Even so, considering Spider-Man is arguably Marvel's most popular character, all eyes will be centered on this movie for any potential leaks or spoilers as it premieres in other countries a few days before its big debut in North America.