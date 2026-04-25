Marvel Studios Unleashes Mark Ruffalo's Savage Hulk In New Photos (Official)

Marvel Studios has shared fresh looks at new Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise that has seemingly debunked rumors of a Grey Hulk appearance, delivering the best look yet at Mark Ruffalo's classic green Savage Hulk. Before Hulk makes a massive return in Marvel Studios' next movie, Brand New Day, the official trailer revealed that Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in human form will be featured first, working as a professor at Empire State University and helping Peter Parker with his mutation. Rumors began swirling, though, that Bruce will finally revert to his classic, rage-fueled, less-controlled Hulk, with some merch showing a Grey Hulk variant in the sequel.

Marvel Studios and Hasbro officially revealed (via Preternia) the best look yet at Mark Ruffalo's Savage Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with a new Hulk figure showcasing the original Avenger's return to his classic rampaging form.

Hasbro

The figure shows a highly detailed, muscular, green-skinned Hulk with an angry expression. The tattered brown pants are quite similar to the ones Hulk wears in the first two Avengers movies and Thor: Ragnarok, signaling his return to his dangerously aggressive form. Some of the figure's accessories include an alternate shouting head, a web effect, and alternate hands.

Hasbro

What's interesting about this set of accessories is the inclusion of the web effect, which all but confirms that Spider-Man and Hulk will come to blows at one point in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This bout is not necessarily due to bad blood; instead, Spider-Man could be containing Hulk and preventing him from inflicting further damage due to his rampage.

Hasbro

Given that the figure shows Hulk with a shredded, tattered white lab coat, this could also confirm that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will finally showcase a scene of Bruce hulking out on the big screen, a transformation sequence that has yet to be seen since the iconic one from The Avengers' Battle of New York.

Hasbro

Another notable detail about this Hulk figure is that it showcases the founding Avenger in his classic green look, seemingly debunking earlier rumors that the Grey Hulk will appear in the movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features the return of Tom Holland's web-slinging hero to the big screen, alongside some new and familiar faces, including Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, and Jacob Batalon. The film premieres in theaters on July 31.

Why The MCU's Savage Hulk Might Be the Scariest Version Yet

Following years of the calm yet imposing Smart Hulk version of Mark Ruffalo's original Avengers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally pulling out all the stops to unleash the raw, uncontrollable Savage Hulk, making him far more terrifying than ever.

Signs point to the fact that the Savage Hulk seen in Brand New Day is not in control, and someone else must be to blame for his dangerous rampage. Still, Bruce is partly responsible for Savage Hulk's eventual reemergence, since he suppressed his Hulk persona for years.

Doing this bottled up years of trauma and gamma radiation, resulting in a far angrier, more unstable, and terrifying Savage Hulk version to emerge on the other side. This situation would force Spider-Man and the Punisher to work together to try to contain the Hulk from possibly killing innocent people.

It remains to be seen what triggered Hulk to become the Savage version, but there is a good chance Tombstone and Scorpion are the culprits.

Tombstone must have found a serum that could trigger Hulk's emergence, giving it to Scorpion to inject into a lowly Bruce Banner and use him to distract Spider-Man and Punisher and enact their evil plans in New York's street-level world.

While the Hulk has always been scary, the Savage Hulk version makes him feel truly dangerous and unpredictable, and this is bad news for the rest of the MCU heading into Avengers: Doomsday.