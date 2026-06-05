Wonder Man Showrunner Shares What’s Changing (And What Isn’t) for Simon and Trevor in Season 2

The showrunner of Wonder Man addressed some of the changes on the way for Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery in Season 2. After becoming the MCU's second Spotlight series, Marvel shocked fans by renewing Wonder Man for a second season in March 2026, giving Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley another chance to shine in their roles.

Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest addressed how Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery may evolve in Season 2. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Guest explained how Simon's friendship with Trevor will be "more important to him as a person than any dream role" after making "a real friend for the first time in his life." He also confirmed that Season 2 will address the pair's legal standing without abandoning their charming dynamic as actors-in-arms.

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Abdul-Mateen and show creator Destin Daniel Cretton shared further thoughts with Variety on Season 2. While Cretton did not offer any specifics about the story, he noted that the writers' room is already at work, saying that the team "[loves] these characters" and is "not planning to suddenly turn this into a completely different show."

For Abdul-Mateen, it was clear that "Simon's a star" and that he wants "to put Simon in Independence Day" in the next chapter of Wonder Man.

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Wonder Man was Marvel Studios' first Disney+ project in 2026. The show explores Simon and Trevor's quest to be cast in the in-universe Wonder Man movie, while the Department of Damage Control seeks to uncover the truth about Simon and his powers. Season 1 of Wonder Man is streaming on Disney+, and Season 2 is in early development.

What To Expect in Wonder Man Season 2

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While plot details for Wonder Man Season 2 are still under wraps, Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger after Simon Williams broke Trevor Slattery out of the Raft. This does not mean Simon will be an Avenger anytime soon, but he is sure to go on an exciting journey in the next chapter of his solo series.

Above all, Season 2 is expected to show Simon and Trevor on the run from the authorities after their prison break. Considering how much Simon tried to keep his powers under wraps in Season 1, new episodes may depict him being more open to harnessing his abilities, so he is less destructive (or at least better able to control that destructiveness).

Additionally, Simon will have to step back from his day job, as he will almost certainly not be able to continue acting while the Department of Damage Control pursues him and Trevor. Speaking of Trevor, he will likely try to stay out of the public eye, move past his public persona as the Mandarin, and regain control of his life with a friend by his side: Simon.