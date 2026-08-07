DCU Boss James Gunn Confirms Superman 'Man of Tomorrow’ Spin-Off Show Is In Development

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that another Man of Tomorrow spin-off show is still in development for the DCU. HBO Max's Creature Commandos Season 2 is already confirmed to be the first DCU show after the Superman sequel, acting as a spin-off/follow-up through the connective tissue of Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. and, perhaps, Peacemaker's Salvation. The untitled Jimmy Olsen/Gorilla Grodd live-action show may also connect loosely to Man of Tomorrow, with Skyler Gisondo reprising his Daily Planet icon in both projects.

James Gunn confirmed that DC Studios' Blue Beetle animated sequel series is "still very much in development." Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will reportedly reprise Jaime Reyes in next year's Man of Tomorrow, marking his first true appearance in the new DCU (his 2023 box-office flop was originally developed by the old DC regime) before he is spun off into his own streaming sequel.

The DCU boss' promising update is in response to recent fears that the Blue Beetle animated show may be canceled due to its kid-friendly status at a time when HBO Max is prioritizing adult and family programming.

Gunn's co-CEO, Peter Safran, acknowledged the Blue Beetle sequel show last February at a press round table (via Deadline), confirming that the team was "getting to a place and they’re going to present for a greenlight really soon." It's unclear whether the series has already received the green light to enter full production or is still in the earlier development stages.

How DC Studios' Blue Beetle Show Could Connect to Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Last year, Xolo Maridueña revealed to The Direct that the Blue Beetle sequel series was targeting a 2026 release, which seems increasingly unlikely as it wasn't announced alongside other DC Studios animated projects at Annecy Festival. It's possible that Blue Beetle was pushed back to retool it for a slightly older range due to HBO Max's newfound sidestep away from kid-friendly TV.

DC Studios is expected to offer up multiple new TV shows in 2027, including Creature Commandos Season 2, and Blue Beetle could be one of them. The animated project could either be the perfect way to reintroduce Jaime Reyes into the DCU after his 2023 solo outing, or to capitalize on the popularity boost that he could receive after he returns to theaters next July in Man of Tomorrow.

Many have theorized that Man of Tomorrow will debut another major Blue Beetle, with actor Matthew Lillard suiting up as Ted Kord, the OG scarab superhero. The 2023 movie initially established that Kord was presumed dead, until the post-credits scene confirmed that he was alive somewhere, setting up the exciting tale of his rescue to be told in Man of Tomorrow or the upcoming animated series.

Fans still have no idea where Kord vanished to all those years ago, but Gunn could link his disappearance to Lars Eidinger's Brainiac. In his endless pursuit of knowledge across the universe, it could be interesting if the supergenius techno-organic villain had abducted some of the DCU's older heroes, including Kord, with their rescue taking place in Man of Tomorrow.