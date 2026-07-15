One DC Studios Series Is Reportedly Now In Trouble Due To A Strategic Shift At HBO Max

A new DC Studios report revealed some troubling news about a major DCU series, largely due to HBO Max's strategic shift. James Gunn's DC Studios has been actively exploring stories on the small screen, expanding the rebooted universe with shows like Creature Commandos, Peacemaker Season 2, and Lanterns. One of the quite intriguing small-screen series on the DCU slate is the Blue Beetle animated series, which would bring back Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes, whom Gunn describes as the "first DCU character." However, plans have changed based on a new update.

In March 2025, Deadline reported that HBO Max would prioritize adult and family programming, with children's shows taking a step back because they don't fare as well and are no longer viewed as a priority.

Following the news of Xolo Maridueña's return as Blue Beetle in Man of Tomorrow, Deadline reported in the same piece that the previously announced Blue Beetle animated series, aimed at kids, is in jeopardy due to HBO Max's latest pivot away from that demographic. While the report didn't claim the project is dead, there have been no updates since the original 2024 announcement.

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The Blue Beetle animated series was positioned as a continuation of the 2023 live-action film, with Maridueña expected to reprise his role. The show was aimed at younger viewers, building on the original film's family-friendly tone. However, this seems to have clashed with Max's evolving strategy.

The reduced priority for pure kids' shows was not a light decision since it was anchored on their underperformance in the streaming metrics Warner Bros. Discovery was focusing on. Still, this doesn't automatically kill kid-skewing projects, but it creates real trouble for a show that explicitly targets young audiences and hasn't had any major updates in the past two years.

In February 2025, Xolo Maridueña confirmed in an exclusive interview with The Direct that Blue Beetle is targeting a 2026 return for the animated project, but this new update may have jeopardized that release window:

The Direct: "It's a crime that we haven't seen Blue Beetle for as long as it's been." Xolo Maridueña: "Hey man, arrest me! [laughs] I'm ready to come back. We're hitting hard this animated project, hoping to get this settled out this year to show everyone next year."

In January 2026, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto confirmed that "there have been conversations" about Jaime Reyes' future in the DCU:

The Direct: "You directed 'Blue Beetle.' I was wondering, with James Gunn's DCU officially up and running, do you think a sequel to that might still be on the table? And have you had any conversations with Gunn about returning to the DCU in any way?" Ángel Manuel Soto: "Yeah, there have been conversations, and that's all I can say. I mean, that's fair. Conversations have been happening."

A 2026 release for the Blue Beetle animated series would have been an ideal timeline, considering the character's already reported return in 2027's Man of Tomorrow. DC Studios' remaining projects this year only include Lanterns in August and Clayface in October.

Why Blue Beetle Still Has a Bright DCU Future

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The brief mention from the Deadline report about the Blue Beetle animated series serves as a gentle reality check. The fact that it has no confirmation that the project is ultimately shelved is still a good sign.

Blue Beetle's live-action momentum is still going strong due to his imminent big-screen return in Man of Tomorrow, since he will be joining an already star-studded cast that includes Superman, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Hawkgirl, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, and many more.

This update also retroactively validates that the 2023 Blue Beetle movie is part of the new continuity, giving Jaime Reyes immediate access to the Justice League-level sandbox of the DCU.

As one of DC's prominent Latinx superheroes, Jaime brings diversity that aligns with the DCU's goal of telling inclusive stories in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

While it would've been better to see the Blue Beetle animated series before Man of Tomorrow to connect his story on the big screen, seeing him again in live-action is a major win that more than makes up for the delay.