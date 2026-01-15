DC Director Teases Blue Beetle's Incoming Arrival In James Gunn's DCU

Blue Beetle's director had a promising update for those hoping to see Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes again in James Gunn's DCU. Blue Beetle may have been a project of the old DC regime that was intended as a straight-to-streaming original, but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was clear from the get-go that Jaime Reyes was truly the "first DCU character." While his 2023 debut flopped at the box office, it received solid reviews and ended with a post-credit scene that confirmed the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, is still alive.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto commented on the hero's future in James Gunn's DCU. The filmmaker, who is currently promoting his next directorial venture, The Wrecking Crew, cryptically confirmed that "there have been conversations" about Jaime Reyes' future, but was unable to elaborate much beyond that for now:

The Direct: You directed 'Blue Beetle.' I was wondering, with James Gunn's DCU officially up and running, do you think a sequel to that might still be on the table? And have you had any conversations with Gunn about returning to the DCU in any way? Ángel Manuel Soto: "Yeah, there have been conversations, and that's all I can say. I mean, that's fair. Conversations have been happening."

He went on to point out that Gunn has been "very vocal" about his plans to continue Blue Beetle's story, teasing that "good things are coming:"

Soto: And there's definitely... James [Gunn] has been very vocal about keeping Blue Beetle in the DCU. So good things are coming for Jaime Reyes and his family.

Deadline reported in June 2024 that DC Studios is developing an animated Blue Beetle sequel series that would bring back Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes. The HBO Max venture will be helmed by director Miguel Puga and writer Cristian Martinez, with the 2023 movie's director/writer duo, Ángel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, sticking around to executive produce the DCU follow-up.

It's safe to say updates on the project have been scarce since then, and DC Studios has yet to acknowledge Blue Beetle's future officially. That said, Maridueña exclusively told The Direct last year that the DCU sequel was targeting a 2026 premiere, but it's unclear whether it remains on track for that.

DC Studios' Blue Beetle Sequel Is More Important Than You Think

DC Studios

The animated sequel would presumably explore Blue Beetle's post-credit reveal that Ted Kord is alive and well, introducing him to a broader audience. That could give the Blue Beetle project a significant connection to James Gunn's DCU, given Kord's connection to Booster Gold, who is getting his own HBO Max series.

Fans were once convinced that Maridueña was going to show up in Peacemaker Season 2 in a surprise cameo. Instead, DC Studios looks to be saving his return for his upcoming animated project, which could potentially land later this year.

Despite the lack of Blue Beetle updates, Gunn once promised that the DCU would release two movies and two streaming series each year. 2026 currently has two movies in Supergirl and Clayface, but only one HBO Max offering with Lanterns, making it entirely possible that Blue Beetle could still arrive this year.

DC Studios will have one central casting to pull off for the animated series, thanks to Ted Kord, who could conceivably return in Booster Gold and other DCU projects. Artwork of the missing hero in the movie strongly resembled Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, leaving many hopeful that he will play the role.