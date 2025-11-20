James Gunn Celebrates Blue Beetles’ New Streaming Home

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn celebrated Blue Beetle's arrival on its new streaming home. Blue Beetle made its theatrical debut in August 2023, marking the DCEU's final year, as the looming takeover of Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios was set to occur the following year. Given that the character's debut came at an unfortunate time because it was set during the DCEU's last legs, many assumed that Xolo Maridueña's DC stint as the titular hero was a one-off.

Gunn, though, announced in June 2023 that this version of Blue Beetle was the DCU's first unexpected hero, possibly indicating that the character is here to stay. While Blue Beetle has yet to be properly seen in the DCU, the DC Studios boss has a quite fitting post on social media about the importance of Blue Beetle to the franchise's plans.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn hyped up Blue Beetle's debut on Netflix with a post from Threads on November 18, 2025, saying "'Blue Beetle' now on Netflix." While this may be a simple post from the director, this could serve as an essential reminder for fans that Blue Beetle is really part of the DCU, and the character could arrive sooner rather than later.

While Blue Beetle arrived on Netflix, the DC movie remains on HBO Max's library. By having two streaming homes, Blue Beetle has the opportunity to be seen by a broad audience worldwide, which is a fitting way to introduce the lesser-known character to the masses.

At this stage, it is unknown when Blue Beetle will cross paths with other DC heavyweights, such as David Corenswet's Superman and John Cena's Peacemaker (though a version of the character, Ted Kord's, was rumored to appear in Peacemaker Season 2, but ultimately didn't show up).

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle follows the origin story of Jaime Reyes as he navigates a new life as a superhero after being chosen by a powerful Scarab. Joining Maridueña in Blue Beetle are Damián Alcázar, Adriana Barraza, Susan Sarandon, Raoul Max Trujillo, and George Lopez. The movie premiered in theaters on August 18, 2023.

When Is Blue Beetle's Next DC Appearance?

HBO Max

Although James Gunn did announce that Blue Beetle is the first DCU hero, it is still unclear whether Xolo Maridueña's version of the character will be the same one that will appear in the DCU.

In August 2025, Gunn even addressed Blue Beetle's inclusion in Peacemaker Season 2, with him offering hope that the character could end up appearing. As fans now know, it didn't happen, but the DCU's stacked slate offers many opportunities for Jaime Reyes to show up.

Despite the uncertainty about the character's DC fate, Blue Beetle is slated to return in 2026, but the catch is that it will be in animated form. Xolo Maridueña previously told The Direct in February 2025 that he is ready to come back as the DC hero, noting that he can't wait to showcase the series to everyone "next year:"

Xolo Maridueña: "Hey man, arrest me! [laughs] I'm ready to come back. We're hitting hard this animated project, hoping to get this settled out this year to show everyone next year."

If anything, the upcoming animated Blue Beetle series could finally clarify whether Maridueña's version of the hero is part of the DCU or another Elseworlds project. So far, the Cobra Kai actor is the only confirmed cast member, and the revelation about the remaining cast could determine whether the series is canon or not.