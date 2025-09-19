James Gunn Teases DCU Debut of 5 Classic DC Superheroes

DC Studios head James Gunn teased several classic DC characters that could be primed for a DCU debut. Gunn has not been shy in including some lesser-known DC heroes as a part of his interconnected comic book universe. Names like Superman have been put on the same pedestal as Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, or the Creature Commandos, and that trend is seemingly set to continue.

In a recent social post, Gunn confirmed that fans hoping for more of DC's classic library of characters in the DCU "might be in luck." He specifically called out the heroes that were once under the Charlton Comics banner, before being brought into DC proper.

Replying to a fan's question on Threads about Charlton characters like Ted Kord's Blue Beetle and Captain Atom coming to the DCU, Gunn offered the simple reply, making it seem as though he has plans for the former Charlton library:

Q: "Will we see more Charlton characters, like the original Blue Beetle or Captain Atom, The Question, etc in your new DCU? I really enjoyed 'Superman,' 'Peacemaker,' and 'Creature Commandos.' You're doing an awesome job!"



A: "You might be in luck."

Charlton Comics was a comics publisher that ran from the 1940s to the early 1980s before it was eventually bought by DC Comics and brought under the DC umbrella. Characters from the former comics label have already made their way into the DCU, with both Peacemaker and Judomaster being Charlton creations.

Gunn's DCU continues with Peacemaker Season 2, debuting new episodes every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

Classic Charlton Comic Characters That Could Come to the DCU

Ted Kord's Blue Beetle

DC Comics

For years, fans have been itching to see Ted Kord's Blue Beetle arrive in something like the DCU, and now may finally be the time. Kord is the second version of the Blue Beetle hero (following Dan Garrett), coming directly before teenager Jaime Reyes took on the moniker.

Kord arrived in the DC Comics universe during the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths story event. He is best known for his classic blue costume and invention of prowess, which essentially made him a super-powered Inspector Gadget.

Gunn has previously addressed the potential of Ted Kord's DCU future, bringing the hero up during a conversation about obscure DC heroes that could appear in the franchise with late-night host Seth Meyers.

Captain Atom

DC Comics

Before arriving in the DC Comics universe, Captain Atom was seen as Charlton's answer to Superman. The character has since been changed to make him distinct from the Man of Steel, but some similarities remain.

In the DC universe, Captain Atom originally was a character known as Nathaniel Christopher Adam, a United States Air Force officer and Vietnam War veteran who is framed for a crime and experimented on, leaving him with metallic skin and nuclear powers.

He is transported decades into the future, before resurfacing as the superhero Captain Atom and joining the Justice League (read more about Captain Atom here).

The Question

DC Comics

Like Batman, The Question is one of DC Comics' most formidable detective characters. Known for his brown hat, trench coat, and faceless mask, the character does not (in more iterations) possess any major superpowers.

Introduced initially as a TV journalist, Vic Sage, who takes matters into his own hands after discovering a medical conspiracy that could lead to the injury of millions in his home of Hub City.

The character got a powered-up makeover in DC's New 52 continuity, granting him the ability to teleport.

Nightshade

DC Comics

Nightshade was first introduced as a super-powered sidekick to Captain Atom in the Charlton Comics continuity, before becoming a hero in her own right in the years since.

Born Eve Eden, she is a souped-up martial arts master who can teleport herself (and those around her) through a mysterious realm known as the Land of the Nightshades—an otherworldly plane that subjects those within it to their worst nightmares.

The character has been associated with various other heroes, including the Suicide Squad. So, if Gunn were to ever bring back Task Force X for another adventure, there is a chance Nightshade could pop up.

Thunderbolt

DC Comics

Like Nightshade, Thunderbolt was not expressly mentioned in the Threads post asking about the classic Charlton characters, but he remains one of the brand's most popular heroes, making him a likely candidate for a potential DCU debut.

Thunderbolt is an electricity-fuelled genie who takes on the charismatic Johnny Thunder as his host during Johnny's seventh birthday.

This fifth-dimensional being can fly at the speed of light and use magic that takes the form of large pink lightning bolts.