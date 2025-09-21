James Gunn's New DCU Needs to Explore These 7 Alternate Universes After Peacemaker Season 2's Big Reveal

When Peacemaker Season 2 confirmed that the Quantum Unfolding Chamber can access dozens of alternate universes, it did something exciting for the DCU: it turned what felt like a single shared world into an obvious multiverse playground. That revelation gives James Gunn and DC Studios a built‑in mechanism to explore wildly different tones, eras, and 'what if' corners without breaking the core continuity, likely beyond Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

That creative freedom matters because alternate universes let filmmakers adapt fan‑beloved comics that wouldn’t fit the mainline DCU. Want a grim, Frank Miller-style Batman? There’s a universe for that. Want the bright, mythic Golden Age Justice Society? There’s a universe for that, too. These distinct tones are what make the multiverse a storytelling gift, and the Quantum Unfolding Chamber hands Gunn the key.

DC Universes the DCU Should Explore Next

Earth‑Two: The Golden Age Universe

With its distinct roster of Golden Age heroes, Earth-Two offers a sense of retro charm and legacy that could greatly enrich the DCU. This is the world of the original Justice Society of America, featuring the Earth-Two versions of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman, among others.

Exploring this universe could be an avenue for telling stories that feel both classic and modern, perhaps showcasing how an older, more established group of heroes like the ones here operated in a different time.

A movie set on Earth-Two may act as a prequel to the modern-day DCU, filling in some of the history of the superhero world.

Earth‑Three: The Crime Syndicate World

A perfect mirror to the main DCU, Earth-Three presents a universe where heroes are villains and villains are heroes. It is the infamous home of the Crime Syndicate, an evil doppelgänger of the Justice League, consisting of characters like Ultraman (Superman), Owlman (Batman), and Superwoman (Wonder Woman).

Exploring Earth-Three would provide a powerful narrative tool for examining moral ambiguities, as it offers a dark reflection of the heroes we know and love.

A storyline here could force the DCU's heroes to confront their own darker impulses or the consequences of unchecked power, serving as both a thrilling action story and a deep character study.

Earth‑22: Kingdom Come

The world of Kingdom Come is one of the most celebrated in DC's history. It depicts a near-future where a new generation of brutal, morally bankrupt heroes has replaced the established legends. In this reality, the original heroes, led by a long-retired Superman, must return to address the chaos they left behind.

Adapting Earth-96 would allow the DCU to tell a mature, emotionally resonant story about legacy, responsibility, and the nature of heroism itself.

Its distinct art style and epic scale could translate into a visually stunning, hard-hitting cinematic event that explores the endgame of superheroics.

Earth‑686: The Dark Knight Returns Universe

Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns is a seminal work in the Batman mythos, presenting an aging, retired Batman who must once again don the cape and cowl to fight a new generation of crime and face a final showdown with Superman.

This reality could serve as a powerful and gritty finale for a long-running DCU version of Batman, potentially adapting its story as a character-driven, two-part event.

Bringing Earth-686 to life would be a massive cinematic achievement, offering a definitive, mature conclusion to a hero’s journey. This is not far-fetched, given that Gunn is introducing a mature Batman to the DCU with The Brave and the Bold.

Earth‑1889: Gotham by Gaslight

Gotham by Gaslight transports Batman to a Victorian-era Gotham, where he must hunt down Jack the Ripper. This steampunk-infused universe would provide a unique opportunity for a standalone, period-specific DCU movie with a distinct atmospheric aesthetic.

Such a film would not require any deep integration into the larger narrative, making it an excellent candidate for an Elseworlds-style production.

It would showcase the flexibility of the multiverse by telling a self-contained story with a genre-bending twist.

Earth-12: Batman Beyond

For fans who grew up on the animated series, the future of Gotham City under Terry McGinnis' mantle is an iconic universe waiting to be realized on the big screen. Earth-12's timeline depicts a dystopian future where an elderly Bruce Wayne mentors a young successor.

This universe offers a chance to tell a different kind of Batman story, one focused on legacy, technological advancement, and a younger hero’s struggle to live up to a legend.

It could be explored years down the line in the DCU's timeline, perhaps even with an aged Batman returning as a supporting character.

Amalgam Universe: The Ultimate Crossover

While a massive long shot, the Amalgam Universe, a merger of the Marvel and DC Universes, an idea even James Gunn finds interesting, is the ultimate expression of multiversal storytelling. Created in the 1990s comics, it mashed up characters like Batman and Wolverine into the Dark Claw and Superman and Captain America into Super-Soldier.

The concept is a fascinating, if complex, pipe dream that could one day become a reality through Hollywood collaboration.

While not a near-term prospect, mentioning this universe's existence could be a fun nod to comic fans, hinting at the truly infinite nature of the multiverse. A major crossover movie like this could potentially be a spectacular cinematic event decades down the line.