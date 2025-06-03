DC Announces 7th New Show In James Gunn's DCU Slate

DC confirmed its seventh new TV show coming to James Gunn's DCU reboot. While fans are in the midst of getting ready for DC Studios' big-screen debut with the upcoming David Corenswet-led Superman, another part of the new super-powered universe is already out there and thriving. The DCU will not just be a big-screen affair, with TV shows like Creature Commandos and Lanterns adding to the theatrical experience.

James Gunn recently confirmed a new DCU TV show in the works at DC Studios in a reply to an inquiring fan. The new series would focus on Superman's super-powered canine companion, Krypto the Super-Dog (who will make his DCU reboot debut in July's Superman), and marks the seventh officially confirmed streaming project coming from the reimagined comic book universe.

Wanrer Bros.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, who was asking about the DC Studios co-CEO about his thoughts on an animated spin-off focused on Krypto, Gunn said, "You're in luck:"

Q: "It we got an animated spin-off series of Krypto alone, I'd be happy."



Gunn: "You're in luck."

This is the first concrete confirmation of this series coming from DC Studios this year, specifically how it will be an animated venture. Fans had previously gotten teases of seasonal specials focusing on Krypto coming after Superman, but the extent of that project or whether it would be considered canon to the DCU was unclear.

This seems to confirm that, one, the series will be animated, and two, it will be considered a full-scale show, joining the likes of Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Waller as one of DC Studios' TV-based ventures.

Every Announced TV Show in James Gunn's DCU Reboot

Creature Commandos Season 1 & 2

Warner Bros.

Of course, leading the charge in the DCU's streaming-based efforts was James Gunn's animated Creature Commandos series. The show's first season debuted in late 2024, serving as a small taste of the super-powered action to come in the Superman director's new vision for the blue brand.

A second season of the hit Max series is in active development and, according to writer and showrunner Dean Lorey, is "on a fast track" to be released. This means fans may hear from the foul-mouthed team of antiheroes sooner rather than later, alongside DC Studios' other comic book offerings.

Peacemaker Season 2

Warner Bros.

Peacemaker Season 2 is the most imminent DCU TV show on the docket, arriving on Max starting on August 21. The series is one of the few carry-overs from the previous DC regime, primarily due to the first season's success and Gunn's involvement in the series as the primary showrunner.

The second season will again focus on the trials and tribulations of fledgling hero Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (played by John Cena) as he is recruited by the mysterious government outfit known as ARGUS.

Lanterns

Warner Bros.

With Lanterns, the DCU will venture into uncharted territory for superhero TV, tackling the gritty crime thriller genre. The new series has been described as True Detective with superheroes, focusing on two Green Lanterns, John Stewart and Hal Jordan (played by Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler), as they look into a series of murders in America's heartland.

Lanterns comes from Ozark writer Chris Mundy and is reportedly set for release in early 2026 on Max (soon to be redubbed HBO Max).

Waller

Warner Bros.

The upcoming Waller series is another DCU series with its roots in the now-defunct DCEU. The new show is set to focus on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, as seen in Creature Commandos and the two Suicide Squad films released under the previous DC leadership.

Waller was unveiled alongside other big-name titles like Superman and Lanterns at the first DCU reveal event; however, word on the project has been relatively scarce since then. This has led some to believe the show may no longer be on the cards, but that remains merely speculation at this point.

Paradise Lost

DC Comics

Fans craving their Wonder Woman fix in the new rebooted DCU will need to look no further than Paradise Lost. The Amazonian-focused TV series has been described as a Game of Thrones-like story of the Amazons and their homeland of Themyscira.

The Max show has actually been said not to include Wonder Woman at all, instead focusing on the history of the land she came from before introducing the iconic DC character proper sometime down the line.

Booster Gold

DC Comics

Michael Jon "Booster" Carter will finally get his time in the DC TV spotlight in the upcoming Booster Gold series, following the titular wise-cracking, time-traveling hero as he transports back in time from the 25th century to today and partakes in various super-powered pursuits.

No lead has been cast (at least publicly) for the Booster Gold series, but fans have thrown out a few names who could make sense, including Chris Pratt, Kumail Nanjiani, and Glen Powell.

Untitled Blue Beetle Series

Warner Bros.

One of the DCU TV projects fans know the least about, other than the fact that it is happening, is the yet-to-be-titled Blue Beetle series. In 2023, Xolo Maridueña debuted as DC's Blue Beetle in the DCEU movie, bearing the character's name. While the film was firmly planted in the previous iteration of the DC universe, part of its marketing was focused on Maridueña's teenage hero being the first DCU character introduced on-screen.

While, for some time, it was unclear what that would mean, it was announced in June 2024 that the character would return in an animated DCU series, with Maridueña taking on the titular role yet again. When the Blue Beetle series will be released remains to be seen, but its star has teased that it could be 2026.

Krypto

Wanrer Bros.

Krypto's inclusion in the DCU will be one of Superman's key differentiators between past films focused on the character, standing alongside David Corenswet's Man of Steel as a super-powered canine with some of the same powers as the movie's titular boy in blue.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, coming from new DC Studios co-CEO and former Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy filmmaker James Gunn. The film stars Corenswet in the central role alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.