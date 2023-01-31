Booster Gold TV Show Announced Amid Chris Pratt Casting Hopes

James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed part of their new DCU's first Chapter, which includes a project focused on the time-traveling hero known as Booster Gold—someone many fans want to be played by Chris Pratt.

Recently, Gunn went on record saying that "[his] family" from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy franchise would likely be joining his DCU at some point.

This would include Chris Pratt, known to many as Star-Lord himself.

While the actor sometimes gets flak for having been involved in a number of franchises (such as the new Super Mario Bros. film), fans seem to be keen on him taking on another superhero role: Booster Gold.

Chris Pratt as Booster Gold?

In James Gunn and Peter Safran's new announcement, the duo revealed part of the DCU's first Chapter, titled "God and Monsters".

Among the many projects is a brand new television series titled Booster Gold, which will focus on Mike Carter, someone Safran described to Variety as "a loser from the future:"

"[Booster Gold] is a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero."

Gunn added that the character is basically "imposter syndrome as a superhero."

But who could play him? According to Above the Line, the filmmaker has actually already been in communication with an actor for the role.

Given Gunn's recent reveal that he hopes to work with some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast in his new DCU projects, it seems like someone from there could be a good choice. In fact, many have already honed in on Chris Pratt being the lucky one.

Twitter user @Jazzyruf pointedly asked Gunn on Twitter if he could bring "Chris Pratt as Booster Gold, please and thank you."

@BridgeGeekdoms hopped into the conversation, simply giving their endorsement for "Chris Pratt [as] Booster Gold."

Some might think this reaction a joke, but @the_nmac, a fan who "can't wait for Booster Gold," noted that at least for them, "[they're] not joking [they] want Chris Pratt to play him."

@BoosterGreg tweeted that "suddenly Chris Pratt playing Booster Gold doesn't seem so farfetched."

@Vani_TheGoat, in all caps, yelled to the world, "CHRIS PRATT AS BOOSTER GOLD!!"

There are those who don't want to see Pratt as the character, such as @Josueisinbed:

"I really really hope that James Gunn doesn't make Chris Pratt Booster Gold. Please, James, Don't."

Pratt Playing in Both DC and Marvel Sandboxes

While Pratt certainly has the quirky, oddball yet charismatic characteristics down to a tee, there's one big part of Booster Gold that he doesn't fit into, his age range.

Usually, the hero is portrayed fairly young, say, in his twenties. Pratt, however, is 43. Plus, the DCU will almost certainly want to character to go on for years to come—making a younger actor a better choice.

If Pratt doesn't become Booster Gold, there are plenty of other characters he could be. When it comes to DC Comic's heroes, either Green Arrow, Adam Strange, or a Green Lantern would all be fantastic choices.

On the villain side of the equation, something Pratt hasn't really ever dipped his toes into, he'd make for a great Reverse Flash or Captain Cold.

As for when fans might see Booster Gold, there is currently no estimated release date. However, theoretically, it would air at some point after Superman: Legacy, which isn't set to drop until July 11, 2025.